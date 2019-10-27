Congratulations, PIPAC Softball! Men's Class C ASA Softball State Tournament Runner-Up 2019 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular EDITORIAL Carson King controversy continues to reverberate College wrestling: Wartburg mourns the passing of all-time great, Kenny Anderson UPDATE: Woman is 3rd person arrested in home invasion Waterloo woman runs from police while holding toddler Waterloo man injured in overnight shooting View All Promotions promotion Business Monthly - August 2018 promotion Fast. Easy. Secure. Pay your bill online in our NEW members center Print Ads Finance Dupaco Community Credit Union - Print - Ad from 2019-10-27 1 hr ago Medical CEDAR VALLEY EYE CARE - Ad from 2019-10-27 1 hr ago Cedar Valley Eye Care 110 Fletcher Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701 319-232-4332 Website Ad Vault Waverly Chamber Oct 22, 2019 Veridian Credit Union 1827 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701 319-236-6723 Restaurant LJs - Ad from 2019-10-23 Oct 23, 2019 LJ's Neighborhood Grill And Bar 3550 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-3680 Website Other OAKRIDGE REALTORS - Ad from 2019-10-27 1 hr ago Oakridge Realtors 3313 Terrace Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-5005 Website Sale Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo - Ad from 2019-10-22 Oct 22, 2019 Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo 777 Isle Of Capri Blvd, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-833-2200 Website Health Waverly Guide Oct 22, 2019 Integrated Periodontics 203 20th St NW, Waverly, IA 50677 319-352-4784 Website Sale PURSE-N-ALITY - Ad from 2019-10-27 1 hr ago Purse-n-ality 410 Main St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-1830 Website Service Veridian Credit Union - Ad from 2019-10-27 1 hr ago Veridian Credit Union 1827 Ansborough Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-236-6723 Website Education HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE - Ad from 2019-10-27 1 hr ago Hawkeye Community College 1501 E. Orange Rd. , Waterloo, IA 50704 319-296-2320 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.