Congratulations, Pastor Eugene and VerJean Walther!

St. John’s UCC Siegel, 1529 Killdeer Ave., Waverly, invites you to join us in celebrating Pastor Eugene and VerJean Walther’s Retirement, their 65th Wedding Anniversary and Eugene’s 60th Ordination Anniversary!

Sunday, July 28, 2019

  • 10 a.m. Worship
  • 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunch
  • 1 p.m. Program followed by open house until 3 p.m.

