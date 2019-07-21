Congratulations, Pastor Eugene and VerJean Walther!
St. John’s UCC Siegel, 1529 Killdeer Ave., Waverly, invites you to join us in celebrating Pastor Eugene and VerJean Walther’s Retirement, their 65th Wedding Anniversary and Eugene’s 60th Ordination Anniversary!
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Sunday, July 28, 2019
- 10 a.m. Worship
- 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunch
- 1 p.m. Program followed by open house until 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.