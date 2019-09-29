{{featured_button_text}}
Congratulations on becoming a U.S. citizen, Amos!

Amos Barning became a United States citizen on Aug. 23.

A graduate of Hawkeye Community College, he has been a civil engineering technician at Clapsaddle-Garber Associates since 2018.

