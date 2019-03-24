Congratulations, Molly Barrett!
Molly is a temporarily licensed mental health counselor (tLMHC) and a nationally certified counselor (NCC).
She received her bachelor of arts in 2015 from the University of Iowa in psychology, with two minors in human relations and studio arts.
Molly attended the University of Northern Iowa, where she received her master of arts in clinical mental health counseling in 2018.
Molly recently started at Heart and Solutions, LLC, in Cedar Rapids.
Molly provided therapy services for students at the UNI Counseling Center during her practicum and internship throughout her graduate program. Her goal is to provide a safe, cathartic and creative therapeutic environment for her clients. Molly has experience dealing with individuals battling with anxiety, depression, low self-esteem and self-image, ADHD, sexual abuse, domestic violence, trauma and suicidal ideation.
Within the therapeutic space, Molly aims to create an empowering environment where the client feels free to fully express themselves. She takes a holistic and eclectic approach to therapy, using existential, acceptance and commitment, person-centered and solution-focused therapy to accommodate the vastly different needs of each client.
Molly also enjoys implementing art therapy into her sessions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.