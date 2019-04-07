WATERLOO — West High School senior Makayla Rasmussen, who plays the bassoon, won the Roy Schwab Scholarship competition in February and received a $500 scholarship from the Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association.
Rasmussen will compete in May at the state level for the Major Landers Award given out each year by the Iowa Bandmasters Association. Rasmussen is guaranteed $1,000 at that competition and could win up to $2,500. Senior students must be interested in going into music education at an Iowa college or university to be eligible for these awards.
