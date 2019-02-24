WATERLOO — Karla and Kelsey Elfritz were married Aug. 18, 2018, at the Old Fifty-Six Barn in Grundy Center.
Connor Ferguson, friend of both the brides, performed the 4 p.m. ceremony.
Parents of the couple are Karina Ceniceros of Waterloo, Guillermo Rubio of Monterrey, Mexico, and Kay and Steve Elfritz of Waterloo.
Maids of honor were Katie Elfritz and Kristen Elfritz, both of Waterloo, Kelsey’s sisters, and matrons of honor were Keri Davis of Waterloo and Emily Elfritz of St. Paul, Minn., Kelsey’s sister and sister-in-law.
Best men were Brandon Rubio and Blake Berg of Waterloo, both Karla’s brothers. Groomsmen were Eduardo Rubio of Matamoros, Mexico, Karla’s uncle; and Matthew Elfritz of St. Paul, Kelsey’s brother.
Ring bearers were Jackson Davis and Owen Davis, both of Waterloo, and Maxwell Elfritz of St. Paul, all Kelsey’s nephews, and Miguel Rubio of Monterrey, Mexico, Karla’s brother.
Seating guests were Derrick Bell, friend of both the brides, and Ian Davis, Kelsey’s brother, both of Waterloo.
Karla is a community health worker with Optum Inc., and Kelsey earned a master of science degree in counseling from Upper Iowa University in 2018. They live in Waterloo.
