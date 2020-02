Congratulations, Jayne Levi!

NASHUA — Jayne Levi, a senior at Nashua-Plainfield High School, has been named a candidate in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars program.

The honor recognizes accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Levi is the daughter of Dan and Kirsten Levi.

