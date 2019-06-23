Congratulations, Grant Young!
Grant Young was awarded the Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree with Research Distinction Track from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine on May 17, 2019, during Medical Commencement.
As a medical school student Grant earned the Medical Student Research Day Award, the Margaret Lunsford Award in Anesthesia, the Stuart Cullen Award in Anesthesia, membership in Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, and a year-long externship in anesthesiology, serving as chief extern.
He will start his anesthesiology residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in July.
Dr. Grant Young and his wife, Hanna, reside in Coralville. Grant is the son of Kevin and Carol Young of Waverly and is a 2011 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
