Congratulations, Eric Neill and Abby Neill!
Eric Neill, son of David and Cheryl Neill, Cedar Falls, recently graduated from Des Moines University with his Doctor of Osteopathy degree.
He will begin a residency in family medicine at Iowa Lutheran in Des Moines.
Abby Engel Neill, daughter of Jeff and Lori Engel of Cedar Falls, recently graduated with a master’s degree in business financial analytics from Iowa State University.
She is a financial analyst with Principal Financial Group in Des Moines.
