Congratulations, Eric Neill and Abby Neill!

Eric Neill, son of David and Cheryl Neill, Cedar Falls, recently graduated from Des Moines University with his Doctor of Osteopathy degree.

He will begin a residency in family medicine at Iowa Lutheran in Des Moines.

Abby Engel Neill, daughter of Jeff and Lori Engel of Cedar Falls, recently graduated with a master’s degree in business financial analytics from Iowa State University.

She is a financial analyst with Principal Financial Group in Des Moines.

