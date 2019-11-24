Congratulations, Chief Master Sgt. James Segebarth!
WATERLOO — Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James B. Segebarth has retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving for 30 years.
Segebarth was last serving as installation support directorate superintendent with Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.
He is the son of Robert and Cheryl Segebarth of Waterloo. His family also includes his wife, Kyong, and children, Julia and Anthony Segebarth.
A 1988 graduate of Central High School, he earned a master’s degree in 2011 from University of Phoenix while stationed in South Korea.
