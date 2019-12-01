Congratulations, Charles Wheeland!
WATERLOO — Exalted Ruler Charles Wheeland with the Waterloo Elks Lodge 290 was recently honored at the Iowa Elks Association fall state convention in Des Moines.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Grand Exalted Ruler Robert L. Duitsman and First Lady Beth Duitsman of Culver, Calif., Lodge No. 1917 also were in attendance.
The Elks National Drug Awareness Program is the largest volunteer drug awareness program in the United States.
The Elks National Foundation, started in 1928 to help Elks build stronger communities, invests in communities where Elks live and work.
Elks also help those who served our country. The Elks National Veterans Service Commission was established in 1946, immediately after World War II, with the sole mission of serving U.S. s veterans.
To learn more, call Wheeland at 234-7568.
