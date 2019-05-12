{{featured_button_text}}
Calvin "C.J." Sayers

WATERLOO -- Calvin Jared "C.J." Sayers will celebrate his 18th birthday and his graduation from East High School Saturday, May 25, with an open house at 1556 Newell St., Waterloo, from 2 to 6 p.m.

He was born May 17, 2001, in Waterloo to Kimberly and Calvin C. Sayers Jr.

His family includes three brothers, two nephews, three nieces, a grandmother, great-grandmother, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

