SHEFFIELD — Dixie Lopez is a new graduate of Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan.

Lopez earned a bachelor of general studies degree in human services.

CEDAR FALLS — McKenzie Ochoa recently graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Ochoa earned a master of science degree from the Office of Graduate Studies.

WAVERLY — Nineteen Wartburg College students were accepted into the Teacher Education Program.

Those accepted include:

APLINGTON — Lindsey Simkins

CLARKSVILLE — Paige Morrison

DENVER — Annabella Place

HAMPTON — Hayley McNealy

PARKERSBURG — Riley Barrett

WAVERLY — Sarah Campbell

Students must demonstrate effective reflective components in teaching, pass the Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators exam and complete several other requirements to be considered for the program.

Recent graduates of Mount Mary University in Milwaukee include:

CEDAR FALLS — Cindy Koehn

JESUP — Susan Hoey

WATERLOO — Emilia M. Stastny has been named to the academic honors list at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa.

DECORAH — Jaden Anderson recently graduated from Western Technical College, La Crosse, Wis., in the Foundations of Teacher Education program.

WAVERLY — Wartburg College students were recently accepted into the Teacher Education Program.

Those accepted include:

DUMONT — Carlee Bertram

FREDERICKSBURG — Kayla Britt

JANESVILLE — London Dodd

OSAGE — Gabrielle Schwarting

INDEPENDENCE — Holly Reyner is a member of the 2019 Fighting Scots Marching Band at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Ill.

With students from nearly every major on campus, the Fighting Scots Marching Band performs at all home football games and marches in local parades.

Recent graduates of Buena Vista University in Storm Lake include:

CHARLES CITY — Christina Johnston

IONIA — Stacie Dreckman

NEW PROVIDENCE — Tiffany Gardner

NORA SPRINGS — Sarah Blickenderfer

OSAGE — Kyle Olson

TAMA — Samantha Eberhart

