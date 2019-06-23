{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Ajla Dizdarevic recently received a certificate from the University of Iowa International Student and Scholar Services office for participating in the Bridging Domestic and Global Diversity program.

The program is a diversity and leadership training program designed to increase intercultural awareness and skills for both international as well as domestic students at all academic levels.

CEDAR FALLS — Andrew Freeze has earned a place on the recent dean’s list at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.

Recent graduates of Central College in Pella include:

CEDAR FALLS — Kelsey Kramer, Lauryn Kramer

DUMONT — Danielle Eisentrager

ELGIN — Daniel Imoehl

IOWA FALLS — Kelly Cavner

MANCHESTER — Dallyn Putz, Marissa Wright

NORA SPRINGS — Emma Arickx

RICEVILLE — Hannah Cross

TAMA — Mariah Fritz

IOWA FALLS — Logan Rieks earned a place on the recent dean’s list at Chadron (Neb.) State College.

INDEPENDENCE — Ryan Schaeffer has been named to the recent dean’s list at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kan.

CEDAR FALLS — Rebecca Ochoa was among graduates to receive bachelor’s degrees at Northwestern College’s commencement ceremonies in May 11 in Orange City.

Ochoa graduated summa cum laude with a major in theater. She is the daughter of Enrique and Martha Ochoa.

AMES — Area Iowa State University students were recently honored by the Department of Kinesiology at an awards reception in Ames.

Megan Poppens of Cedar Falls, who is studying kinesiology and health, was recognized with the Winifred Tilden High Scholar Award for highest GPA based on fall grades in the undergraduate student category.

Maria McDonough of Decorah, a student in kinesiology and health, was recognized with the Barbara E. Forker Leadership Award in Pre-Health Professions and the Winifred Tilden High Scholar Award for highest GPA based on fall grades in the undergraduate student category.

Katelyn Junker of Greene, also studying kinesiology and health, was recognized with the Barbara E. Forker Leadership Award in Community and Public Health in the undergraduate student category.

New graduates of Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, include:

CALMAR — Megan Andera

FAIRBANK — Mercedes Sullivan

FAYETTE — Amy Recker

IOWA FALLS — Kristy Graves

QUASQUTON — MacKenzi Grimm

RICEVILLE — Dakota Dohlman

WATERLOO — Lauren Thome

WELLSBURG — Madison Deters

