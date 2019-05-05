{{featured_button_text}}
Olivia Griffith

Griffith

CEDAR FALLS — Olivia Griffith, an Iowa State University student from Cedar Falls, is a member of the creative team for ISU Theatre’s “Iowa Odyssey (or How We Got to Here),” a locally sourced theatre collaboration about identity, community and hope.

It opened April 26 at Fisher Theater.

“Iowa Odyssey” shares real-life stories that resulted from months of local research.

Griffith has a long list of theater credits, both at ISU and locally.

CEDAR FALLS — The American Lung Association and Iowa Department of Public Health have announced the winners of the 2019 IA Radon Poster and Video Contest.

The contest is held each year in Iowa to raise awareness of radon gas, the second-leading cause of lung cancer.

The 2019 video winner and their prize include:

2nd place – Cedar Falls High School, “Radon” ($500 to winning student group)

3rd place – Cedar Falls High School, “The Silent Killer” ($400 to winning student group)

The 2019 poster winners and their prizes include:

5th place — Natalie Lobeck, Tripoli Middle School $50

Most submissions — Sumner Fredericksburg Middle School $200

Students on the recent dean’s list at University of Nebraska-Lincoln include:

CEDAR FALLS — Mary Radke, Mallorie Sckerl

IOWA FALLS — Maxwell Adams

OSAGE — Gillian Johanns

WATERLOO — Mee-Hwa Marianne Roche

Students named to the president’s list at Drake University, Des Moines, include:

DECORAH — Katelyn Perez, Kalle Solberg

HUDSON — Abigail Lashbrook

TRAER — Lucy Panfil

WEST UNION — Samantha Ohlson

WATERLOO — Coleman Weimer was among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore., for the fall semester.

Students on the recent dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville include:

CEDAR FALLS — Alexander Huibregtse

DECORAH — Leah Davis

DYSART — Carter Brehm

FORT ATKINSON — Eric Franzen

GILBERTVILLE — Abigail Joens

OSSIAN — Megan Elsbernd

CALMAR — Andrea Fors has graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Fors earned a master of business administration degree in business administration.

SHEFFIELD — Dixie Lopez was named to the dean’s honor roll at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan.

Lopez is a senior majoring in general studies (human services).

SHELL ROCK — Sara Demuth has earned a place on the recent dean’s list at Quincy (Ill.) University.

CEDAR FALLS — Jenna Clark was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., for the fall 2018 semester.

Students on the recent dean’s list at Central College, Pella, include:

ACKLEY — Mollie Abkes

CEDAR FALLS — Samuel Magee, Lauryn Kramer

CONRAD — Jenna Willett

ELDORA — Hannah Tripp

ELGIN — Daniel Imoehl

GRUNDY CENTER — Landry Luhring

HOLLAND — Josh Kuiper

HUBBARD — Ashley Heubner

IOWA FALLS — Alivia Gerstein

MANCHESTER — Dallyn Putz, Megan Beuter, Kyle Wright

NORA SPRINGS — Emma Arickx

OELWEIN — Amber Rosenstiel

OSAGE — Matthew Huisman

OSSIAN — Kerrigan Upton

PARKERSBURG — Courtney Simon, Lauren Simon

STEAMBOAT ROCK — Jessica Lippert

VINTON — Tanner Bird

WATERLOO — Tristin Gilles

WAVERLY — Chloe Pruhs, Krissa Larson, Allison Stuenkel

WELLSBURG — Hannah Woerner

CEDAR FALLS — Joel Ochoa has been named to the dean’s list at Millikin University, Decatur, Ill., for the fall semester.

WATERLOO — Brianna Netty will receive a $400 Alfred & Arline Jensen Scholarship at Des Moines Area Community College.

New graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville include:

DECORAH — Leah Davis

DUNKERTON — Jacob Myers

OSSIAN — Megan Elsbernd

Students named to the fall honors list at Concordia University in Mequon, Wis., include:

WATERLOO — Ardis White

WAVERLY — Preus Hasselbrook

Minnesota State University, Mankato, have named students to the academic honors lists:

CHARLES CITY — Sarah Turpen, High Honor List

CRESCO — Karissa Stika, Honor List

DECORAH — Nicolas Woosley, Honor List

LAWLER — Claire Achen, Honor List

TOLEDO — Courtney Anderson, High Honor List

Students on the recent dean’s list at the University of Dubuque include:

CEDAR FALLS — Emily Highnam

DECORAH — Lydia Kleckner, Kaylee Knight

JESUP — Hayden Fischer

NEW HAMPTON — Faith Tank

OSAGE — Carter Roggensack

PLAINFIELD — Bethann Tolnai

SUMNER — Hillary Oberbroeckling, Callie Yearous

WINTHROP — Brenna Mulford

