CEDAR FALLS — Olivia Griffith, an Iowa State University student from Cedar Falls, is a member of the creative team for ISU Theatre’s “Iowa Odyssey (or How We Got to Here),” a locally sourced theatre collaboration about identity, community and hope.
It opened April 26 at Fisher Theater.
“Iowa Odyssey” shares real-life stories that resulted from months of local research.
Griffith has a long list of theater credits, both at ISU and locally.
CEDAR FALLS — The American Lung Association and Iowa Department of Public Health have announced the winners of the 2019 IA Radon Poster and Video Contest.
The contest is held each year in Iowa to raise awareness of radon gas, the second-leading cause of lung cancer.
The 2019 video winner and their prize include:
2nd place – Cedar Falls High School, “Radon” ($500 to winning student group)
3rd place – Cedar Falls High School, “The Silent Killer” ($400 to winning student group)
The 2019 poster winners and their prizes include:
5th place — Natalie Lobeck, Tripoli Middle School $50
Most submissions — Sumner Fredericksburg Middle School $200
Students on the recent dean’s list at University of Nebraska-Lincoln include:
CEDAR FALLS — Mary Radke, Mallorie Sckerl
IOWA FALLS — Maxwell Adams
OSAGE — Gillian Johanns
WATERLOO — Mee-Hwa Marianne Roche
Students named to the president’s list at Drake University, Des Moines, include:
DECORAH — Katelyn Perez, Kalle Solberg
HUDSON — Abigail Lashbrook
TRAER — Lucy Panfil
WEST UNION — Samantha Ohlson
WATERLOO — Coleman Weimer was among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore., for the fall semester.
Students on the recent dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville include:
CEDAR FALLS — Alexander Huibregtse
DECORAH — Leah Davis
DYSART — Carter Brehm
FORT ATKINSON — Eric Franzen
GILBERTVILLE — Abigail Joens
OSSIAN — Megan Elsbernd
CALMAR — Andrea Fors has graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Fors earned a master of business administration degree in business administration.
SHEFFIELD — Dixie Lopez was named to the dean’s honor roll at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan.
Lopez is a senior majoring in general studies (human services).
SHELL ROCK — Sara Demuth has earned a place on the recent dean’s list at Quincy (Ill.) University.
CEDAR FALLS — Jenna Clark was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., for the fall 2018 semester.
Students on the recent dean’s list at Central College, Pella, include:
ACKLEY — Mollie Abkes
CEDAR FALLS — Samuel Magee, Lauryn Kramer
CONRAD — Jenna Willett
You have free articles remaining.
ELDORA — Hannah Tripp
ELGIN — Daniel Imoehl
GRUNDY CENTER — Landry Luhring
HOLLAND — Josh Kuiper
HUBBARD — Ashley Heubner
IOWA FALLS — Alivia Gerstein
MANCHESTER — Dallyn Putz, Megan Beuter, Kyle Wright
NORA SPRINGS — Emma Arickx
OELWEIN — Amber Rosenstiel
OSAGE — Matthew Huisman
OSSIAN — Kerrigan Upton
PARKERSBURG — Courtney Simon, Lauren Simon
STEAMBOAT ROCK — Jessica Lippert
VINTON — Tanner Bird
WATERLOO — Tristin Gilles
WAVERLY — Chloe Pruhs, Krissa Larson, Allison Stuenkel
WELLSBURG — Hannah Woerner
CEDAR FALLS — Joel Ochoa has been named to the dean’s list at Millikin University, Decatur, Ill., for the fall semester.
WATERLOO — Brianna Netty will receive a $400 Alfred & Arline Jensen Scholarship at Des Moines Area Community College.
New graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville include:
DECORAH — Leah Davis
DUNKERTON — Jacob Myers
OSSIAN — Megan Elsbernd
Students named to the fall honors list at Concordia University in Mequon, Wis., include:
WATERLOO — Ardis White
WAVERLY — Preus Hasselbrook
Minnesota State University, Mankato, have named students to the academic honors lists:
CHARLES CITY — Sarah Turpen, High Honor List
CRESCO — Karissa Stika, Honor List
DECORAH — Nicolas Woosley, Honor List
LAWLER — Claire Achen, Honor List
TOLEDO — Courtney Anderson, High Honor List
Students on the recent dean’s list at the University of Dubuque include:
CEDAR FALLS — Emily Highnam
DECORAH — Lydia Kleckner, Kaylee Knight
JESUP — Hayden Fischer
NEW HAMPTON — Faith Tank
OSAGE — Carter Roggensack
PLAINFIELD — Bethann Tolnai
SUMNER — Hillary Oberbroeckling, Callie Yearous
WINTHROP — Brenna Mulford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.