CEDAR FALLS — Shaffer Kirschenmann, a graduate of Cedar Falls High School, has been awarded the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation Scholarship through the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Kirschenmann was chosen for the $1,500 scholarship from an applicant pool of more than 400 students.

IGEF scholarships are awarded to sons and daughters of full-time employees whose firms are members of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association, a state trade association that represents the food industry, including chain and independent supermarkets, convenience stores, suppliers, wholesalers, brokers, manufacturers and distributors. Young adults who work for an IGIA member company (either full-time or part-time) are eligible as well.

Kirschenmann, who is majoring in ethics and public policy and will be a sophomore at the University of Iowa this fall, received the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation Scholarship as an employee of Fareway.

Scholarships are awarded based primarily upon academic achievements, extracurricular activities, community service and special recognition.

CEDAR FALLS — Soyeon Park and Taylor Sernett are completing 12-week internships with Renewable Energy Group.

Sernett is a finance and marketing student at Iowa State University, and Park is an accounting student at University of Northern Iowa. Both are working as global tax interns this summer.

Throughout the summer, interns also attend networking events, job shadows and develop a capstone project.

Students on the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln include:

CEDAR FALLS — Mary Radke, Mallorie Sckerl

OSAGE — Gillian Johanns

WATERLOO — Mee-Hwa Roche

Students named to the spring president’s honor roll at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville include:

DIKE — Cynthia Fischer

NASHUA — Briley Fisher

New graduates from Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, include:

GARRISON — Rebecca Lutgen, master of science in education in professional school counseling

WATERLOO — Lorrice Thomas, master of science in education in professional school counseling

Area students on the dean’s list at Clarke University in Dubuque include:

BRANDON — Jenna Weber

INDEPENDENCE — Jayeden Leisinger

TRIPOLI — Lauren Block, Cody Funk

Area students on the dean’s list at Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, include:

ACKLEY — Molly Forgy, Mandy Meyer

ALDEN — Jordan Tjarks

CEDAR FALLS — Travis Heth

CHARLES CITY — Carter Kellogg, Michelle Kwilasz, Brandi Lantz

DECORAH — Skye Kelley

DUMONT — Cassidy Miller

ELDORA — Jordyn Daggs-Olson

ELMA — Jamie Shatek

GARWIN — Melinda Krull

IOWA FALLS — Gregory Tystahl

LITTLE CEDAR — Holly Hanke

MANCHESTER — Kaitlyn Werner

MARBLE ROCK — Morgan Krull

NASHUA — Chancellor Johnson

NORA SPRINGS — Sarah Blickenderfer

REINBECK — Jenny Schildroth

RICEVILLE — Janet Pridgen

SHEFFIELD — Madison Shreckengost

TAMA — Shannon Feisel

TOLEDO — Dalonda Potter, Heidi Purk, Elisabeth McAdoo

WAVERLY — Emily Ivey

CEDAR FALLS — Kailey Tarkett has earned a spot on the recent dean’s list at the College of St. Mary in Omaha, Neb.

She is a nursing student.

Students named to the recent honors list at Iowa Lakes Community College, Estherville, include:

CRESCO — Megan Ryan

DECORAH — Tristan Maker

GILBERTVILLE — Conner Weber

IOWA FALLS — Jade Clouse

TAMA — Chance Dostal, Gannon Ferneau

CEDAR FALLS — Sue Green was recently recognized at a Trees Forever annual Celebration and Awards Dinner.

Green was named outstanding youth group leader.

NEW HARTFORD — Elizabeth Lynn Huntley has been named to the president’s list at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C.

Huntley is a biochemistry student.

WATERLOO — Coleman Weimer was among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore., for the spring semester.

Weimer is a senior majoring in cinema and media communication.

Students named to the dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., include:

DECORAH — Tess Olinger, Katelyn Yee

WAVERLY — Eamonn McCullough

TRIPOLI — Jennifer Stumme has earned a spot on the dean’s list at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis.

GARWIN — Shannon Zoffka has been named to the recent dean’s list at Maryville University in St. Louis.

Students named to the honors lists at Rochester (Minn.) Community and Technical College include:

President’s list

CALMAR — Brittany Carolan

CONRAD — Brad Barkema

DECORAH — Harley McCabe, Madison Schweinefus

Dean’s list

CRESCO — Muhammad Zahid

Academic achievement list

LIME SPRINGS — Holly Munkel

