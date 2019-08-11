CEDAR FALLS — Shaffer Kirschenmann, a graduate of Cedar Falls High School, has been awarded the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation Scholarship through the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Kirschenmann was chosen for the $1,500 scholarship from an applicant pool of more than 400 students.
IGEF scholarships are awarded to sons and daughters of full-time employees whose firms are members of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association, a state trade association that represents the food industry, including chain and independent supermarkets, convenience stores, suppliers, wholesalers, brokers, manufacturers and distributors. Young adults who work for an IGIA member company (either full-time or part-time) are eligible as well.
Kirschenmann, who is majoring in ethics and public policy and will be a sophomore at the University of Iowa this fall, received the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation Scholarship as an employee of Fareway.
Scholarships are awarded based primarily upon academic achievements, extracurricular activities, community service and special recognition.
CEDAR FALLS — Soyeon Park and Taylor Sernett are completing 12-week internships with Renewable Energy Group.
Sernett is a finance and marketing student at Iowa State University, and Park is an accounting student at University of Northern Iowa. Both are working as global tax interns this summer.
Throughout the summer, interns also attend networking events, job shadows and develop a capstone project.
Students on the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln include:
CEDAR FALLS — Mary Radke, Mallorie Sckerl
OSAGE — Gillian Johanns
WATERLOO — Mee-Hwa Roche
Students named to the spring president’s honor roll at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville include:
DIKE — Cynthia Fischer
NASHUA — Briley Fisher
New graduates from Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, include:
GARRISON — Rebecca Lutgen, master of science in education in professional school counseling
WATERLOO — Lorrice Thomas, master of science in education in professional school counseling
Area students on the dean’s list at Clarke University in Dubuque include:
BRANDON — Jenna Weber
INDEPENDENCE — Jayeden Leisinger
TRIPOLI — Lauren Block, Cody Funk
Area students on the dean’s list at Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, include:
ACKLEY — Molly Forgy, Mandy Meyer
ALDEN — Jordan Tjarks
CEDAR FALLS — Travis Heth
CHARLES CITY — Carter Kellogg, Michelle Kwilasz, Brandi Lantz
DECORAH — Skye Kelley
DUMONT — Cassidy Miller
ELDORA — Jordyn Daggs-Olson
ELMA — Jamie Shatek
GARWIN — Melinda Krull
IOWA FALLS — Gregory Tystahl
LITTLE CEDAR — Holly Hanke
MANCHESTER — Kaitlyn Werner
MARBLE ROCK — Morgan Krull
You have free articles remaining.
NASHUA — Chancellor Johnson
NORA SPRINGS — Sarah Blickenderfer
REINBECK — Jenny Schildroth
RICEVILLE — Janet Pridgen
SHEFFIELD — Madison Shreckengost
TAMA — Shannon Feisel
TOLEDO — Dalonda Potter, Heidi Purk, Elisabeth McAdoo
WAVERLY — Emily Ivey
CEDAR FALLS — Kailey Tarkett has earned a spot on the recent dean’s list at the College of St. Mary in Omaha, Neb.
She is a nursing student.
Students named to the recent honors list at Iowa Lakes Community College, Estherville, include:
CRESCO — Megan Ryan
DECORAH — Tristan Maker
GILBERTVILLE — Conner Weber
IOWA FALLS — Jade Clouse
TAMA — Chance Dostal, Gannon Ferneau
CEDAR FALLS — Sue Green was recently recognized at a Trees Forever annual Celebration and Awards Dinner.
Green was named outstanding youth group leader.
NEW HARTFORD — Elizabeth Lynn Huntley has been named to the president’s list at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C.
Huntley is a biochemistry student.
WATERLOO — Coleman Weimer was among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore., for the spring semester.
Weimer is a senior majoring in cinema and media communication.
Students named to the dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., include:
DECORAH — Tess Olinger, Katelyn Yee
WAVERLY — Eamonn McCullough
TRIPOLI — Jennifer Stumme has earned a spot on the dean’s list at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis.
GARWIN — Shannon Zoffka has been named to the recent dean’s list at Maryville University in St. Louis.
Students named to the honors lists at Rochester (Minn.) Community and Technical College include:
President’s list
CALMAR — Brittany Carolan
CONRAD — Brad Barkema
DECORAH — Harley McCabe, Madison Schweinefus
Dean’s list
CRESCO — Muhammad Zahid
Academic achievement list
LIME SPRINGS — Holly Munkel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.