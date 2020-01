DECORAH — Ashlynn Franzen, Josie Kleckner and Katelyn Yee have been named to the fall dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn.

WATERLOO — Hannah Cope has been named to the William Jewell College dean’s list for the fall semester.

The college is located in Liberty, Mo.

WAVERLY — Carlie Robbins has earned a spot on the recent honor list at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.

Students on the fall dean’s list at Morningside College in Sioux City include:

CHARLES CITY — Robert F. Trewin

JESUP — Ethan D. Wyant

RADCLIFFE — Mackenna L. Ruffcorn

Students named to the fall president’s list at Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wis., include:

LANSING — Savanna Doerring, Joshua Walleser, Nathan Wood

RIDGEWAY — Lakin Engen

