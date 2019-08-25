{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — U.S. Air Force Airman Tyrese A. Simmons has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Simmons is the son of Natasha Hummel and a 2018 graduate of Riceville High School

FORT ATKINSON — Jessica Lechtenberg was among the students named to Augustana College’s spring term dean’s list in Rock Island, Ill.

DECORAH — Charles Baldwin, son of Daniel Baldwin and Anne Bulliung, has been named to the recent dean’s list at Furman University in Greenville, S.C.

Students on the spring dean’s list at Marshalltown Community College include:

CONRAD — Caitlin Flowers, Casey Storjohann

DECORAH — Austin Barth

WATERLOO — Martha Easton is a recent magna cum laude graduate of Wichita State University in Kansas.

Easton earned a bachelor of fine arts, performing arts BFA and also was named to the spring honors list.

Area students named to honors lists at Drake University in Des Moines include:

CHARLES CITY — Emma Williams, dean’s list

DECORAH — Katelyn Perez, president’s list; Kalle Solberg, president’s list

ELGIN — Callie Lembke, dean’s list

HAMPTON — Preston Miller, dean’s list

JANESVILLE — Gillian Gergen, dean’s list

WAVERLY — Ellie Seward, dean’s list

CEDAR FALLS — Carly Ekstrom has earned a spot on the dean’s list at St. Cloud (Minn.) State University.

She is studying community psychology.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

New graduates of Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo., include:

CEDAR FALLS — Emily Anker, master science, communication science and disorders

LATIMER — Kendra Vanness, doctor of physical therapy

WATERLOO — Lindsay McGonegle, master of business administration

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville celebrated commencement ceremonies in May. New graduates include:

CEDAR FALLS — Tyler Sorensen, Tyler Stiers

DECORAH — Eric Smorstad

OSSIAN — Danon Hageman

New graduates at Drake University, Des Moines, include:

APLINGTON — Logan Reisinger

CEDAR FALLS — Spencer Gray

DECORAH — Olivia Brooks, Molly McDonough

ELDORA — Dana Minteer

NEW HAMPTON — Jacqueline Whitman

WAVERLY — Anna Mallen

Recent graduates from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse include:

DECORAH — Elizabeth Hovden

OSAGE — Tyler Havel

OSAGE — Jeremy Nicholson has earned a place on the president’s list at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona, Minn.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments