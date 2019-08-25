WATERLOO — U.S. Air Force Airman Tyrese A. Simmons has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Simmons is the son of Natasha Hummel and a 2018 graduate of Riceville High School
FORT ATKINSON — Jessica Lechtenberg was among the students named to Augustana College’s spring term dean’s list in Rock Island, Ill.
DECORAH — Charles Baldwin, son of Daniel Baldwin and Anne Bulliung, has been named to the recent dean’s list at Furman University in Greenville, S.C.
Students on the spring dean’s list at Marshalltown Community College include:
CONRAD — Caitlin Flowers, Casey Storjohann
DECORAH — Austin Barth
WATERLOO — Martha Easton is a recent magna cum laude graduate of Wichita State University in Kansas.
Easton earned a bachelor of fine arts, performing arts BFA and also was named to the spring honors list.
Area students named to honors lists at Drake University in Des Moines include:
CHARLES CITY — Emma Williams, dean’s list
DECORAH — Katelyn Perez, president’s list; Kalle Solberg, president’s list
ELGIN — Callie Lembke, dean’s list
HAMPTON — Preston Miller, dean’s list
JANESVILLE — Gillian Gergen, dean’s list
WAVERLY — Ellie Seward, dean’s list
CEDAR FALLS — Carly Ekstrom has earned a spot on the dean’s list at St. Cloud (Minn.) State University.
She is studying community psychology.
New graduates of Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo., include:
CEDAR FALLS — Emily Anker, master science, communication science and disorders
LATIMER — Kendra Vanness, doctor of physical therapy
WATERLOO — Lindsay McGonegle, master of business administration
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville celebrated commencement ceremonies in May. New graduates include:
CEDAR FALLS — Tyler Sorensen, Tyler Stiers
DECORAH — Eric Smorstad
OSSIAN — Danon Hageman
New graduates at Drake University, Des Moines, include:
APLINGTON — Logan Reisinger
CEDAR FALLS — Spencer Gray
DECORAH — Olivia Brooks, Molly McDonough
ELDORA — Dana Minteer
NEW HAMPTON — Jacqueline Whitman
WAVERLY — Anna Mallen
Recent graduates from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse include:
DECORAH — Elizabeth Hovden
OSAGE — Tyler Havel
OSAGE — Jeremy Nicholson has earned a place on the president’s list at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona, Minn.
