NEW HAMPTON — Alyssa Davis was among the University of Iowa bachelor of science in nursing students who celebrated a significant personal milestone earlier this fall when they participated in the UI College of Nursing’s biannual White Coat Ceremony.

The donning of the white coat symbolizes a nursing student’s transition to clinical nursing course work and live patient care.

Students named to the summer dean’s list at Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, include:

ACKLEY — Mandy Meyer

ALDEN — Jordan Tjarks

CHARLES CITY — Carter Kellogg, Kiera Kloster, Michelle Kwilasz

ELMA — Jamie Shatek

NEW PROVIDENCE — Amber Smitherman

TOLEDO — Heidi Purk

Students named to the summer honors list at Mercy College of Health Sciences, Des Moines, include:

DIKE — Ashley Swieter, President’s List

NEW HAMPTON — Abigail Gossling, President’s List

TOLEDO — Kaleigh Sieck, Dean’s List

WAVERLY — Breanna Spears, President’s List

CONRAD — Mikayla L. Dennison is a new graduate of Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Dennison earned a cum laude bachelor of science degree in radiologic sciences.

New graduates of Mercy College of Health Sciences, Des Moines, include:

DIKE — Ashley Swieter

IOWA FALLS — Cayla Barnhart

WATERLOO — Nedzada Jasarevic

Summer graduates of Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, include:

INDEPENDENCE — Sarah Brodersen, Jennifer Thomas

LA PORTE CITY — Stephanie Van’t Sant

ROWLEY — Hailee Jo Sandberg

WATERLOO — Kourtney Medina

Local Des Moines Area Community College students area have received scholarships from the DMACC Foundation for the fall semester.

The recipients include:

EVANSDALE — Dakota Cranston, $1000 Hector Boiardi Endowment Scholarship, Culinary Arts

WATERLOO — Brianna Netty, $750 General—Boone Campus Scholarship, Liberal Arts

Recent graduates of St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., include:

CEDAR FALLS — Justin King, chemistry, Cedar Falls High School

WAVERLY — Bethany Frantsen, music, Waverly-Shell Rock High School

INDEPENDENCE — Holly Reyner is part of the Monmouth College Chorale at the Illinois school.

The chorale coordinates performances both on and off campus

