NEW HAMPTON — Alyssa Davis was among the University of Iowa bachelor of science in nursing students who celebrated a significant personal milestone earlier this fall when they participated in the UI College of Nursing’s biannual White Coat Ceremony.
The donning of the white coat symbolizes a nursing student’s transition to clinical nursing course work and live patient care.
Students named to the summer dean’s list at Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, include:
ACKLEY — Mandy Meyer
ALDEN — Jordan Tjarks
CHARLES CITY — Carter Kellogg, Kiera Kloster, Michelle Kwilasz
ELMA — Jamie Shatek
NEW PROVIDENCE — Amber Smitherman
TOLEDO — Heidi Purk
Students named to the summer honors list at Mercy College of Health Sciences, Des Moines, include:
DIKE — Ashley Swieter, President’s List
NEW HAMPTON — Abigail Gossling, President’s List
TOLEDO — Kaleigh Sieck, Dean’s List
WAVERLY — Breanna Spears, President’s List
CONRAD — Mikayla L. Dennison is a new graduate of Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Dennison earned a cum laude bachelor of science degree in radiologic sciences.
New graduates of Mercy College of Health Sciences, Des Moines, include:
You have free articles remaining.
DIKE — Ashley Swieter
IOWA FALLS — Cayla Barnhart
WATERLOO — Nedzada Jasarevic
Summer graduates of Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, include:
INDEPENDENCE — Sarah Brodersen, Jennifer Thomas
LA PORTE CITY — Stephanie Van’t Sant
ROWLEY — Hailee Jo Sandberg
WATERLOO — Kourtney Medina
Local Des Moines Area Community College students area have received scholarships from the DMACC Foundation for the fall semester.
The recipients include:
EVANSDALE — Dakota Cranston, $1000 Hector Boiardi Endowment Scholarship, Culinary Arts
WATERLOO — Brianna Netty, $750 General—Boone Campus Scholarship, Liberal Arts
Recent graduates of St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., include:
CEDAR FALLS — Justin King, chemistry, Cedar Falls High School
WAVERLY — Bethany Frantsen, music, Waverly-Shell Rock High School
INDEPENDENCE — Holly Reyner is part of the Monmouth College Chorale at the Illinois school.
The chorale coordinates performances both on and off campus
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.