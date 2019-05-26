AMES -- The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is recognizing spring graduates with senior awards at the college's convocation event on May 10.
Awards will go to:
LAMONT -- Amanda Crow, graduating with a degree in agriculture and life science education, received the award for Outstanding Ambassador of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
IOWA FALLS -- Brandon Hanson, graduating with a degree in agricultural business, received the Outstanding Senior award.
*
OSAGE -- Laurel Burrington recently received the Irene Ryan Nominee for She Kills Monsters award at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill.
Burrington is a junior theater arts-performance major at Bradley.
*
CHARLES CITY -- Shantel Van Hauen has been named to the honors list at Graceland University in Lamoni.
*
WAVERLY -- Eleven Wartburg College students were inducted into the school's Kappa Mu Epsilon chapter.
Those inducted include:
CEDAR FALLS -- Alexandra Williams Perez
FREDERICKSBURG -- Bridget Schaufenbuel
WAVERLY -- Sabah Munir
Kappa Mu Epsilon is a national honor society founded in 1931 to recognize undergraduate students for outstanding success in mathematics.
*
FREDERIKA -- Erika Franzen-Ackerman was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.
She is a student at South Dakota State University in Brookings.
*
CHARLES CITY -- Brooke Johnson has been initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Johnson is a student at Augusta University in Augusta, Ga.
*
IOWA FALLS -- Logan Rieks has graduated with a undergraduate degree from Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb.
*
CEDAR FALLS -- Jade Jacobs was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Jacobs is a student at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.
*
