AMES -- The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is recognizing spring graduates with senior awards at the college's convocation event on May 10.

Awards will go to:

LAMONT -- Amanda Crow, graduating with a degree in agriculture and life science education, received the award for Outstanding Ambassador of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

IOWA FALLS -- Brandon Hanson, graduating with a degree in agricultural business, received the Outstanding Senior award.

OSAGE -- Laurel Burrington recently received the Irene Ryan Nominee for She Kills Monsters award at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill.

Burrington is a junior theater arts-performance major at Bradley.

CHARLES CITY -- Shantel Van Hauen has been named to the honors list at Graceland University in Lamoni.

WAVERLY -- Eleven Wartburg College students were inducted into the school's Kappa Mu Epsilon chapter.

Those inducted include:

CEDAR FALLS -- Alexandra Williams Perez

FREDERICKSBURG -- Bridget Schaufenbuel

WAVERLY -- Sabah Munir

Kappa Mu Epsilon is a national honor society founded in 1931 to recognize undergraduate students for outstanding success in mathematics.

FREDERIKA -- Erika Franzen-Ackerman was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.

She is a student at South Dakota State University in Brookings.

CHARLES CITY -- Brooke Johnson has been initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Johnson is a student at Augusta University in Augusta, Ga.

IOWA FALLS -- Logan Rieks has graduated with a undergraduate degree from Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb.

CEDAR FALLS -- Jade Jacobs was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Jacobs is a student at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.

