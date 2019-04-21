{{featured_button_text}}
Zach Klein

Klein
Paige Grohn

Paige Grohn

WATERLOO — West High School freshman Zach Klein has been accepted to attend the Belin-Blank three-week Summer Writing Residency at the University of Iowa.

The residency is available to ninth—12th graders around the world. The application process included submitting two writing samples, writing two essays and recommendations from a teacher and mentor.

Klein has always loved writing and wants it to be part of his future career.

CEDAR FALLS — Paige Grohn, receptionist for Trent Law Firm, PLLC, has earned her AA degree in legal office assistant program from Hawkeye Community College.

A native of Marquette, Grohn has a strong background in customer service.

Recent graduates of the University of Dubuque include:

TRAER — Paul Kaufmann

WAVERLY — Jaclyn Fish

WATERLOO — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taylor N. Ferguson has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

She is a 2018 graduate of Waterloo West High School.

FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is announcing its October 2018 graduates:

ACKLEY — Dakota Jones

CEDAR FALLS — Phillip Johnson, Laura Thomsen

DECORAH — Brenda Chapman

DUNKERTON — Dawn Richard

ELDORA — Jason Sodders

ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Drew Christensen, Matthew Snook

EVANSDALE — Krystal Hanley

FAYETTE — Tanner Thompson

JANESVILLE — Travis Crew, Morgan Stanhope

PARKERSBURG — Nichole Rider

TRAER — Nichole Jones

WATERLOO — Miriam Alonzo, Rachel Dellinger, Jodi Sharaan, Krista Zahner

WAVERLY — Tiffany Stouffer

Recent graduates of Western Illinois University, Macomb., include

DIKE — Ashley Dumler

WATERLOO — Feli Mosengo Keti

WAVERLY — Bryce Miller

Students at Northwestern College in Orange City named to the dean’s list include:

CEDAR FALLS — Rebecca Ochoa, Katherine Ochsner, Emily Wikner

REINBECK — Audrey Leyen

REINBECK — Brady Kuehl has been named to the honors list at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.

Kuehl is a senior aerospace engineering student.

Students named to the recent dean’s list at Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, include:

ARLINGTON — Kristin Hamlett

AURORA — Amanda Rohrig

CALMAR — Megan Andera

CEDAR FALLS — Samantha Benson

CHARLES CITY — Caroline Groesbeck

DECORAH — Katlyn Burke, Kiersten Jensen

DENVER — Madison Neisen

DUNKERTON — McKayla Boeschen

DYSART — Emily Dobson

FAYETTE — Amy Recker

GRUNDY CENTER — Jacob Waltersdorf

JESUP — Tara Milbach, Briana Vandenburg, Kylie Wilberding

LA PORTE CITY — Stephanie Van’t Sant

LAWLER — Kaycee Howe

MAYNARD — Mary Michels

RICEVILLE — Dakota Dohlman

SHELL ROCK — Courtney Hoffman

TAMA — Jessica Timm

TOLEDO — Hunter Filloon, Sydney Meek

WASHBURN — Nathan Acuff

WATERLOO — Anna Hepworth, Shyanne Johnston, Lauren Thome

WELLSBURG — Madison Deters

Students named to the dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., include:

DECORAH — Ashlynn Franzen, Tess Olinger, Katelyn Yee

WAVERLY — Eamonn McCullough

