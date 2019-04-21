WATERLOO — West High School freshman Zach Klein has been accepted to attend the Belin-Blank three-week Summer Writing Residency at the University of Iowa.
The residency is available to ninth—12th graders around the world. The application process included submitting two writing samples, writing two essays and recommendations from a teacher and mentor.
Klein has always loved writing and wants it to be part of his future career.
CEDAR FALLS — Paige Grohn, receptionist for Trent Law Firm, PLLC, has earned her AA degree in legal office assistant program from Hawkeye Community College.
A native of Marquette, Grohn has a strong background in customer service.
Recent graduates of the University of Dubuque include:
TRAER — Paul Kaufmann
WAVERLY — Jaclyn Fish
WATERLOO — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taylor N. Ferguson has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
She is a 2018 graduate of Waterloo West High School.
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is announcing its October 2018 graduates:
ACKLEY — Dakota Jones
CEDAR FALLS — Phillip Johnson, Laura Thomsen
DECORAH — Brenda Chapman
DUNKERTON — Dawn Richard
ELDORA — Jason Sodders
ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Drew Christensen, Matthew Snook
EVANSDALE — Krystal Hanley
FAYETTE — Tanner Thompson
JANESVILLE — Travis Crew, Morgan Stanhope
PARKERSBURG — Nichole Rider
TRAER — Nichole Jones
WATERLOO — Miriam Alonzo, Rachel Dellinger, Jodi Sharaan, Krista Zahner
WAVERLY — Tiffany Stouffer
Recent graduates of Western Illinois University, Macomb., include
DIKE — Ashley Dumler
WATERLOO — Feli Mosengo Keti
WAVERLY — Bryce Miller
Students at Northwestern College in Orange City named to the dean’s list include:
CEDAR FALLS — Rebecca Ochoa, Katherine Ochsner, Emily Wikner
REINBECK — Audrey Leyen
REINBECK — Brady Kuehl has been named to the honors list at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.
Kuehl is a senior aerospace engineering student.
Students named to the recent dean’s list at Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, include:
ARLINGTON — Kristin Hamlett
AURORA — Amanda Rohrig
CALMAR — Megan Andera
CEDAR FALLS — Samantha Benson
CHARLES CITY — Caroline Groesbeck
DECORAH — Katlyn Burke, Kiersten Jensen
DENVER — Madison Neisen
DUNKERTON — McKayla Boeschen
DYSART — Emily Dobson
FAYETTE — Amy Recker
GRUNDY CENTER — Jacob Waltersdorf
JESUP — Tara Milbach, Briana Vandenburg, Kylie Wilberding
LA PORTE CITY — Stephanie Van’t Sant
LAWLER — Kaycee Howe
MAYNARD — Mary Michels
RICEVILLE — Dakota Dohlman
SHELL ROCK — Courtney Hoffman
TAMA — Jessica Timm
TOLEDO — Hunter Filloon, Sydney Meek
WASHBURN — Nathan Acuff
WATERLOO — Anna Hepworth, Shyanne Johnston, Lauren Thome
WELLSBURG — Madison Deters
Students named to the dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., include:
DECORAH — Ashlynn Franzen, Tess Olinger, Katelyn Yee
WAVERLY — Eamonn McCullough
