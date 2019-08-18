{{featured_button_text}}

DYSART — U.S. Air Force Airman Mason H. Scott recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Scott is the son of Jenna and Chad Scott and a 2019 graduate of Union High School, La Porte City.

TOLEDO — Levi Bro has graduated from Bellevue University in Bellevue, Neb.

Bro earned a bachelor of science in management.

McINTIRE — Christine Merten has been named to the president’s list at Riverland Community College in Austin, Minn.

Recent graduates from Marquette University in Milwaukee include:

CHARLES CITY — Elizabeth Wolfe, bachelor of science, finance

DECORAH — Nicholas Nelson, juris doctor, law

FORT ATKINSON — Kiersten Wenthold, master of science, clinical mental health counseling

New master of art in teaching graduates at Morningside College in Sioux City include:

ACKLEY — Lacey Buchheit

CEDAR FALLS — Katie Coughlin, Katie Lyons, Jordon Smock

CHARLES CITY — Marie Conklin

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

DECORAH — Alyssa Halweg, Jesse Halweg, Andrea Knaack, Michelle Ptacek, Stacy Williams

DYSART — Nekoda Garbes

HUDSON — Leah Crouse

INDEPENDENCE — Jacalyn Hitchcock, Heather Nefzger

OELWEIN — Brett Ehlers

SHELL ROCK — Michelle Kappmeyer

WATERLOO — Nolan Hovland, Randi Krull

WAVERLY — Amanda Petersen, Sarah Sellers

WEST UNION — Shelsea Baker

WINTHROP — Alyson Franck, Jenalee McElroy

CEDAR FALLS — Andrew Patience is a recent graduate of Missouri State University in Springfield.

He earned a master of business administration.

SHELL ROCK — Sara Demuth has earned a spot on the recent dean’s list at Quincy University in Quincy, Ill.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments