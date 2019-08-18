DYSART — U.S. Air Force Airman Mason H. Scott recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Scott is the son of Jenna and Chad Scott and a 2019 graduate of Union High School, La Porte City.
TOLEDO — Levi Bro has graduated from Bellevue University in Bellevue, Neb.
Bro earned a bachelor of science in management.
McINTIRE — Christine Merten has been named to the president’s list at Riverland Community College in Austin, Minn.
Recent graduates from Marquette University in Milwaukee include:
CHARLES CITY — Elizabeth Wolfe, bachelor of science, finance
DECORAH — Nicholas Nelson, juris doctor, law
FORT ATKINSON — Kiersten Wenthold, master of science, clinical mental health counseling
New master of art in teaching graduates at Morningside College in Sioux City include:
ACKLEY — Lacey Buchheit
CEDAR FALLS — Katie Coughlin, Katie Lyons, Jordon Smock
CHARLES CITY — Marie Conklin
You have free articles remaining.
DECORAH — Alyssa Halweg, Jesse Halweg, Andrea Knaack, Michelle Ptacek, Stacy Williams
DYSART — Nekoda Garbes
HUDSON — Leah Crouse
INDEPENDENCE — Jacalyn Hitchcock, Heather Nefzger
OELWEIN — Brett Ehlers
SHELL ROCK — Michelle Kappmeyer
WATERLOO — Nolan Hovland, Randi Krull
WAVERLY — Amanda Petersen, Sarah Sellers
WEST UNION — Shelsea Baker
WINTHROP — Alyson Franck, Jenalee McElroy
CEDAR FALLS — Andrew Patience is a recent graduate of Missouri State University in Springfield.
He earned a master of business administration.
SHELL ROCK — Sara Demuth has earned a spot on the recent dean’s list at Quincy University in Quincy, Ill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.