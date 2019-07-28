{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON — U.S. Air Force Airman Brendan L. Owens recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Owens is the son of Brook M. Metcalf of Hudson and Brian L. Owens of Janesville. He is a 2015 graduate of Hudson High School.

CEDAR FALLS — Luke Loughren has been named to the president’s honor list at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

A Cedar Falls High School graduate, Loughren earned a 4.0 grade point and is an engineering student.

DECORAH — Tess Olinger recently graduated magna cum laude from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn.

She was a political science and Spanish major.

REINBECK — Lilian Heinzel has been named to the dean’s list with high honors at Cornell College in Mount Vernon.

OSAGE — Junior Natalie Hemann has been recognized on the recent honors list at McPherson College in central Kansas.

VINTON — Zachary Uthoff has graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill.

He earned a degree in industrial engineering—engineering management.

CHARLES CITY — Elizabeth Wolfe is among spring graduates of Marquette University in Milwaukee.

Wolfe earned a bachelor of science degree in finance.

WEST DES MOINES — Iowa long-term care professionals recently graduated from the Iowa Health Care Association Leadership Academy.

The academy is an intensive one-year leadership course for licensed nursing home administrators, assisted living directors, home care agency directors and directors of nursing who work in long-term care, assisted living and home care settings.

Graduates include:

DECORAH — Katy Wood, AL director, Wellington Place Assisted Living

GRUNDY CENTER — John Freeman, administrator, Grundy Care Center

Iowa State University students initiated into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society during a spring award ceremony in Ames include:

CEDAR FALLS — Kayla Neese

DENVER — Natalie Lohmann

OSAGE — Benjamin Dralle

RICEVILLE — John Green

VINTON — Sarah Kreutner

