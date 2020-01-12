GRUNDY CENTER — Jesper Holke-Farnam has been named to the dean’s list at Columbia College in Columbia, Mo.
WAVERLY — Iowa State University student Cassidy Perrott was recognized in the recent “Studies in Creativity” annual juried art exhibition on display at the Iowa State Memorial Union Gallery.
This year’s show was juried by multimedia artist Mary Jones, an Iowa Arts Council 2018 Fellow. Jones reviewed 78 artworks by 47 artists and accepted 36 pieces by 29 artists for the exhibition. Award winners were announced at a reception on Oct. 17.
Students named to the fall dean’s list at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., include:
CALMAR — Mariah Durham
OSAGE — Laurel Burrington
Courier Reporter Andrew Wind's most memorable stories of 2019
Schools are important institutions in our community. The public invests its trust in them to educate and protect children in their care. The stories I chose focus on situations from the past year that tested the resolve of education systems to meet student needs or highlight efforts to enhance their learning.
The collapse of a portion of the Lowell Elementary School roof Feb. 20 due to heavy snow is like any number of breaking news stories we write …
Not getting children to the place they’re supposed to be dropped off is among the worst mistakes a bus driver can make. So when Durham School …
Shuttering Catholic schools is something we’ve seen several times in the Cedar Valley during recent years. You wonder what will happen to the …
Students in a fairly new Cedar Falls High School program are regularly paired with businesses and other organizations to work on real-world pr…
It’s surprising to arrive at a Cedar Falls Board of Education meeting and have to sit in an overflow room where you watch proceedings on a not…
Andrew Wind has been a Courier reporter for 20 years, most of them spent on the education beat. He now covers the city of Cedar Falls.