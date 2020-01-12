GRUNDY CENTER — Jesper Holke-Farnam has been named to the dean’s list at Columbia College in Columbia, Mo.

WAVERLY — Iowa State University student Cassidy Perrott was recognized in the recent “Studies in Creativity” annual juried art exhibition on display at the Iowa State Memorial Union Gallery.

This year’s show was juried by multimedia artist Mary Jones, an Iowa Arts Council 2018 Fellow. Jones reviewed 78 artworks by 47 artists and accepted 36 pieces by 29 artists for the exhibition. Award winners were announced at a reception on Oct. 17.

Students named to the fall dean’s list at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., include:

CALMAR — Mariah Durham

OSAGE — Laurel Burrington

