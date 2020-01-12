CONGRATS!
GRUNDY CENTER — Jesper Holke-Farnam has been named to the dean’s list at Columbia College in Columbia, Mo.

WAVERLY — Iowa State University student Cassidy Perrott was recognized in the recent “Studies in Creativity” annual juried art exhibition on display at the Iowa State Memorial Union Gallery.

This year’s show was juried by multimedia artist Mary Jones, an Iowa Arts Council 2018 Fellow. Jones reviewed 78 artworks by 47 artists and accepted 36 pieces by 29 artists for the exhibition. Award winners were announced at a reception on Oct. 17.

Students named to the fall dean’s list at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., include:

CALMAR — Mariah Durham

OSAGE — Laurel Burrington

Courier Reporter Andrew Wind's most memorable stories of 2019

Schools are important institutions in our community. The public invests its trust in them to educate and protect children in their care. The stories I chose focus on situations from the past year that tested the resolve of education systems to meet student needs or highlight efforts to enhance their learning.

Andrew Wind

Andrew Wind

  • Doug Hines
  • 0

Andrew Wind has been a Courier reporter for 20 years, most of them spent on the education beat. He now covers the city of Cedar Falls.

