WATERLOO — West High School sophomore Victoria Knight applied for and has been accepted to the 2019 AgDiscovery Camp at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Ky.
Knight was one of 20 students selected.
The AgDiscovery Camp at Kentucky State includes some additional focus on horses. Students will experience life on campus while learning about the many aspects of animal science and veterinary medicine.
Activities include animal dissection, venipuncture of goats, field trips to a horse farm, dairy farm and a behind-the-scenes tour of a local zoo.
DIKE — Kadi Wright has received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor’s Award for the spring semester.
Wright is a pre-veterinary science major.
Area students who have received bachelor’s degrees from Buena Vista University in May include:
CEDAR FALLS — Travis Heth
CHARLES CITY — Scott Oge
DECORAH — Skye Kelley, Caroline Marlow
IOWA FALLS — Brittany Fisher
LITTLE CEDAR — Holly Hanke
NASHUA — Chancellor Johnson
OSAGE — Kimberly Shaw
PARKERSBURG — Tara Miller
REINBECK — Jenny Schildroth
RICEVILLE — Janet Pridgen
SHEFFIELD — Madison Shreckengost
TAMA — Shannon Feisel, Charlotte Keahna-Nunez
TOLEDO — Dalonda Potter
WAVERLY — Allison James
ACKLEY — Ethan Hoyt has been named to the dean’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.
He’s a mechanical engineering student.
CEDAR FALLS — Adam Funk has earned a place on the dean’s list at Winona (Minn.) State University.
OSAGE — Katelyn Maliszewski, a genetics major at Iowa State University, Ames, has been elected secretary and webmaster of the ISU Pre-Medical Club for the 2019-20 academic year.
The club helps prepares students for medical school and answers questions about pathways to medical school and the medical profession.
Area students have been named Roadman Scholars and Dimmitt Scholars at Morningside College, Sioux City, in recognition of high academic distinction.
The awards are named in honor of the late Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside from 1936 to 1956, and the late Lillian Dimmitt, a teacher and administrator at Morningside for more than 60 years.
Those recognized include:
FAIRBANK — Tyler Haberman, senior, general psychology, Roadman Scholar
JESUP — Ethan Wyant, junior, mathematics, Roadman Scholar
RADCLIFFE — Mackenna L. Ruffcorn, sophomore, general business, Roadman Scholar
MANCHESTER — Thomas Trainer has graduated from Cornell College in Mount Vernon.
He earned a degree in chemistry education.
The following students received recognition for outstanding achievement at Mount Mercy University’s Honors Convocation on May 17 in Cedar Rapids:
FAYETTE — Amy Recker, National Catholic College Graduate Honor Society
JESUP — Tara Milbach, National Catholic College Graduate Honor Society
Students earning places on the spring dean’s list at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., include:
OSAGE — Laurel Burrington
TRAER — Benjamin Panfil
Several local students are new graduates of Iowa Connections Academy, a statewide virtual school for students in grades K-12, including:
Nikyah Christie
Zachary Gerken
Faith Mathews
Recent graduates of St. Ambrose University, Davenport, include:
ARLINGTON — Ella Hamlett
Bachelor’s degrees
TRAER — Anna Kvidera
WATERLOO — Elizabeth Gerstenkorn, Emily Nguyen
WAVERLY — Alex Denton
Master’s’ degree
MANCHESTER — Ellen Clar
Doctoral degree
MANCHESTER — Krista Briggs
