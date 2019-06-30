{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — West High School sophomore Victoria Knight applied for and has been accepted to the 2019 AgDiscovery Camp at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Ky.

Knight was one of 20 students selected.

The AgDiscovery Camp at Kentucky State includes some additional focus on horses. Students will experience life on campus while learning about the many aspects of animal science and veterinary medicine.

Activities include animal dissection, venipuncture of goats, field trips to a horse farm, dairy farm and a behind-the-scenes tour of a local zoo.

DIKE — Kadi Wright has received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor’s Award for the spring semester.

Wright is a pre-veterinary science major.

Area students who have received bachelor’s degrees from Buena Vista University in May include:

CEDAR FALLS — Travis Heth

CHARLES CITY — Scott Oge

DECORAH — Skye Kelley, Caroline Marlow

IOWA FALLS — Brittany Fisher

LITTLE CEDAR — Holly Hanke

NASHUA — Chancellor Johnson

OSAGE — Kimberly Shaw

PARKERSBURG — Tara Miller

REINBECK — Jenny Schildroth

RICEVILLE — Janet Pridgen

SHEFFIELD — Madison Shreckengost

TAMA — Shannon Feisel, Charlotte Keahna-Nunez

TOLEDO — Dalonda Potter

WAVERLY — Allison James

ACKLEY — Ethan Hoyt has been named to the dean’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.

He’s a mechanical engineering student.

CEDAR FALLS — Adam Funk has earned a place on the dean’s list at Winona (Minn.) State University.

OSAGE — Katelyn Maliszewski, a genetics major at Iowa State University, Ames, has been elected secretary and webmaster of the ISU Pre-Medical Club for the 2019-20 academic year.

The club helps prepares students for medical school and answers questions about pathways to medical school and the medical profession.

Area students have been named Roadman Scholars and Dimmitt Scholars at Morningside College, Sioux City, in recognition of high academic distinction.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The awards are named in honor of the late Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside from 1936 to 1956, and the late Lillian Dimmitt, a teacher and administrator at Morningside for more than 60 years.

Those recognized include:

FAIRBANK — Tyler Haberman, senior, general psychology, Roadman Scholar

JESUP — Ethan Wyant, junior, mathematics, Roadman Scholar

RADCLIFFE — Mackenna L. Ruffcorn, sophomore, general business, Roadman Scholar

MANCHESTER — Thomas Trainer has graduated from Cornell College in Mount Vernon.

He earned a degree in chemistry education.

The following students received recognition for outstanding achievement at Mount Mercy University’s Honors Convocation on May 17 in Cedar Rapids:

FAYETTE — Amy Recker, National Catholic College Graduate Honor Society

JESUP — Tara Milbach, National Catholic College Graduate Honor Society

Students earning places on the spring dean’s list at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., include:

OSAGE — Laurel Burrington

TRAER — Benjamin Panfil

Several local students are new graduates of Iowa Connections Academy, a statewide virtual school for students in grades K-12, including:

Nikyah Christie

Zachary Gerken

Faith Mathews

Recent graduates of St. Ambrose University, Davenport, include:

ARLINGTON — Ella Hamlett

Bachelor’s degrees

TRAER — Anna Kvidera

WATERLOO — Elizabeth Gerstenkorn, Emily Nguyen

WAVERLY — Alex Denton

Master’s’ degree

MANCHESTER — Ellen Clar

Doctoral degree

MANCHESTER — Krista Briggs

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments