Mercy College of Health Sciences, Des Moines, has awarded bachelor of science in nursing degrees to:

DUMONT -- Taryn Meyer

HAMPTON -- Hannah Petersen

*

WATERLOO -- Laura Creswell has been named to the fall dean’s list at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

She is a nursing and health sciences student.

*

The following area students were named to the dean's list at Clarke University, Dubuque, for the fall semester:

BRANDON -- Jenna Weber

CHELSEA -- Miya McAntire

CLERMONT -- Autumn Lamb

INDEPNDENCE -- Andrew Evans

TRIPOLI -- Cody Funk

*

New graduates of Morningside College, Sioux City, include:

CHARLES CITY -- Robert Trewin

JESUP -- Joseph Rohlfsen

NEW HAMPTON -- Chris Paulus, Lisa Roberson

WATERLOO -- Alexandrea Rees

*

WATERLOO -- Coleman Weimer was among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore., for the fall semester.

Weimer is a senior majoring in cinema and media communication.

*

OELWEIN -- Mandi Lauritzen was named to the recent president's list at Pensacola Christian College in Florida.

*

OSAGE -- Lauren Nasstrom has earned a place on the fall, dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va.

*

DECORAH -- Ian Smith was among students named to Hamline University's College of Liberal Arts dean's list for the recently completed semester.

Smith is a member of the class of 2022 at the school in St. Paul, Minn.

*

DECORAH -- Josey Nolan graduated from Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wis., in the digital marketing specialist program.

*

NEW HARTFORD -- Elizabeth Huntley has been named to the dean's list at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C.

Huntley’s major is biochemistry.

*

Students on the recent president’s list at Rochester (Minn.) Community and Technical College include:

CONRAD -- Brad Barkema

DECORAH -- Madison Schweinefus

