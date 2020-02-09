NEW HAMPTON -- Chris Paulus, Lisa Roberson

WATERLOO -- Alexandrea Rees

*

WATERLOO -- Coleman Weimer was among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore., for the fall semester.

Weimer is a senior majoring in cinema and media communication.

*

OELWEIN -- Mandi Lauritzen was named to the recent president's list at Pensacola Christian College in Florida.

*

OSAGE -- Lauren Nasstrom has earned a place on the fall, dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va.

*

DECORAH -- Ian Smith was among students named to Hamline University's College of Liberal Arts dean's list for the recently completed semester.

Smith is a member of the class of 2022 at the school in St. Paul, Minn.

*