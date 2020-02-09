*
Mercy College of Health Sciences, Des Moines, has awarded bachelor of science in nursing degrees to:
DUMONT -- Taryn Meyer
HAMPTON -- Hannah Petersen
*
WATERLOO -- Laura Creswell has been named to the fall dean’s list at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
She is a nursing and health sciences student.
*
The following area students were named to the dean's list at Clarke University, Dubuque, for the fall semester:
BRANDON -- Jenna Weber
CHELSEA -- Miya McAntire
CLERMONT -- Autumn Lamb
INDEPNDENCE -- Andrew Evans
TRIPOLI -- Cody Funk
*
New graduates of Morningside College, Sioux City, include:
CHARLES CITY -- Robert Trewin
JESUP -- Joseph Rohlfsen
NEW HAMPTON -- Chris Paulus, Lisa Roberson
WATERLOO -- Alexandrea Rees
*
WATERLOO -- Coleman Weimer was among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore., for the fall semester.
Weimer is a senior majoring in cinema and media communication.
*
OELWEIN -- Mandi Lauritzen was named to the recent president's list at Pensacola Christian College in Florida.
*
OSAGE -- Lauren Nasstrom has earned a place on the fall, dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va.
*
DECORAH -- Ian Smith was among students named to Hamline University's College of Liberal Arts dean's list for the recently completed semester.
Smith is a member of the class of 2022 at the school in St. Paul, Minn.
*
DECORAH -- Josey Nolan graduated from Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wis., in the digital marketing specialist program.
*
NEW HARTFORD -- Elizabeth Huntley has been named to the dean's list at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C.
Huntley’s major is biochemistry.
*
Students on the recent president’s list at Rochester (Minn.) Community and Technical College include:
CONRAD -- Brad Barkema
DECORAH -- Madison Schweinefus