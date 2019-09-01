The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids:
ARLINGTON — Kristin Hamlett
CALMAR — Megan Andera
CEDAR FALLS — Samantha Benson
CHARLES CITY — Caroline Groesbeck
DYSART — Emily Dobson
GRUNDY CENTER — Jacob Waltersdorf
INDEPENDENCE — Alaina Kuper
LA PORTE CITY — Megan Kirby, Stephanie Van’t Sant
LAWLER — Kaycee Howe
MAYNARD — Mary Michels
OELWEIN — William Eick
QUASQUETON — Candice Birchard
RICEVILLE — Dakota Dohlman
SHELL ROCK — Courtney Hoffman
SUMNER — Cassandra Forsythe
WASHBURN — Nathan Acuff
WATERLOO — Anna Hepworth, Shyanne Johnston, Lauren Thome
WELLSBURG — Madison Deters
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its recent dean’s list:
FORT ATKINSON — Eric Franzen
GILBERTVILLE — Abigail Joens
Students named to the dean’s list at Simpson College, Indianola, include:
CEDAR FALLS — Ashlee Litterer
CHARLES CITY — Sarah Barry
ELDORA — Chloe Edgerton
GRUNDY CENTER — Alyssa Mathews
NASHUA — Molly Fisher
NEW HAMPTON — Paige Lang
SHELL ROCK — Courtney Reyna
SUMNER — Cassandra Bergman
WAVERLY — Ruth Black, Mason Spree
You have free articles remaining.
Simpson College, Indianola, has announced its spring president’s list:
IONIA — Kelsey Poppe
MANCHESTER — Abigail Loecke
NASHUA — Caleb Striegel
NEW PROVIDENCE — Rachel Miller
WAVERLY — Kayla Reusche
Students on the dean’s list at Maryville University in St. Louis include:
FAYETTE — Samuel Danker
WASHBURN — Cade Schares
DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque has announced its recent dean’s list:
DECORAH — Lydia Kleckner
DENVER — Nicholas Mohlis
INDEPENDENCE — Joel Sweeney
JESUP — Alex McCombs
NEW HAMPTON — Faith Tank
PLAINFIELD — Bethann Tolnai
SUMNER — Hillary Oberbroeckling, Callie Yearous
WAVERLY — Five members of the 2018-19 Wartburg College men’s basketball team were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court.
Those honored include Camden Kickbush of Reinbeck and Connor Schult of Fredericksburg.
This marks the seventh-straight year the Knights have had multiple players selected.
CEDAR FALLS — Joel Ochoa has been named to the recent dean’s list at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill.
WATERLOO — Hannah Jacobs has been named to the William Jewell College dean’s list for the spring semester in Liberty, Mo.
JANESVILLE — Madison Stanhope, a graduate of Janesville Community School District, has been awarded the F. William Beckwith Scholarship through the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Stanhope was chosen for the $2,000 scholarship from an applicant pool of more than 400 students. There were 89 recipients who received scholarships totaling $160,600 this year.
IGEF scholarships are awarded to sons and daughters of full-time employees whose firms are members of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association. Young adults who work for an IGIA member company (either full-time or part-time) are eligible as well.
Stanhope, who is majoring in linguistics and will be a sophomore at the University of Northern Iowa this fall, received the F. William Beckwith Scholarship as an employee of Fareway.
Scholarships are awarded based primarily upon academic achievements, extracurricular activities, community service and special recognition.
IOWA FALLS — Sarah Ogaard graduated from Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., in May.
She earned a bachelor of arts in linguistics.
Recent graduates of Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn., include:
WATERLOO — David Becker, bachelor of arts, economics & finance
WAVERLY — Andrew Ragsdale, bachelor of arts, physics
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.