The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids:

ARLINGTON — Kristin Hamlett

CALMAR — Megan Andera

CEDAR FALLS — Samantha Benson

CHARLES CITY — Caroline Groesbeck

DYSART — Emily Dobson

GRUNDY CENTER — Jacob Waltersdorf

INDEPENDENCE — Alaina Kuper

LA PORTE CITY — Megan Kirby, Stephanie Van’t Sant

LAWLER — Kaycee Howe

MAYNARD — Mary Michels

OELWEIN — William Eick

QUASQUETON — Candice Birchard

RICEVILLE — Dakota Dohlman

SHELL ROCK — Courtney Hoffman

SUMNER — Cassandra Forsythe

WASHBURN — Nathan Acuff

WATERLOO — Anna Hepworth, Shyanne Johnston, Lauren Thome

WELLSBURG — Madison Deters

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its recent dean’s list:

FORT ATKINSON — Eric Franzen

GILBERTVILLE — Abigail Joens

Students named to the dean’s list at Simpson College, Indianola, include:

CEDAR FALLS — Ashlee Litterer

CHARLES CITY — Sarah Barry

ELDORA — Chloe Edgerton

GRUNDY CENTER — Alyssa Mathews

NASHUA — Molly Fisher

NEW HAMPTON — Paige Lang

SHELL ROCK — Courtney Reyna

SUMNER — Cassandra Bergman

WAVERLY — Ruth Black, Mason Spree

Simpson College, Indianola, has announced its spring president’s list:

IONIA — Kelsey Poppe

MANCHESTER — Abigail Loecke

NASHUA — Caleb Striegel

NEW PROVIDENCE — Rachel Miller

WAVERLY — Kayla Reusche

Students on the dean’s list at Maryville University in St. Louis include:

FAYETTE — Samuel Danker

WASHBURN — Cade Schares

DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque has announced its recent dean’s list:

DECORAH — Lydia Kleckner

DENVER — Nicholas Mohlis

INDEPENDENCE — Joel Sweeney

JESUP — Alex McCombs

NEW HAMPTON — Faith Tank

PLAINFIELD — Bethann Tolnai

SUMNER — Hillary Oberbroeckling, Callie Yearous

WAVERLY — Five members of the 2018-19 Wartburg College men’s basketball team were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court.

Those honored include Camden Kickbush of Reinbeck and Connor Schult of Fredericksburg.

This marks the seventh-straight year the Knights have had multiple players selected.

CEDAR FALLS — Joel Ochoa has been named to the recent dean’s list at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill.

WATERLOO — Hannah Jacobs has been named to the William Jewell College dean’s list for the spring semester in Liberty, Mo.

JANESVILLE — Madison Stanhope, a graduate of Janesville Community School District, has been awarded the F. William Beckwith Scholarship through the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Stanhope was chosen for the $2,000 scholarship from an applicant pool of more than 400 students. There were 89 recipients who received scholarships totaling $160,600 this year.

IGEF scholarships are awarded to sons and daughters of full-time employees whose firms are members of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association. Young adults who work for an IGIA member company (either full-time or part-time) are eligible as well.

Stanhope, who is majoring in linguistics and will be a sophomore at the University of Northern Iowa this fall, received the F. William Beckwith Scholarship as an employee of Fareway.

Scholarships are awarded based primarily upon academic achievements, extracurricular activities, community service and special recognition.

IOWA FALLS — Sarah Ogaard graduated from Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., in May.

She earned a bachelor of arts in linguistics.

Recent graduates of Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn., include:

WATERLOO — David Becker, bachelor of arts, economics & finance

WAVERLY — Andrew Ragsdale, bachelor of arts, physics

