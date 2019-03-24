CHARLES CITY — Mattie Maloy has been recognized by the NAIA as a 2019 Daktronics Scholar-Athlete.
She is a student at Graceland University in Lamoni.
WATERLOO — Julia Anderson and Austin Wagner have graduated from Des Moines Area Community College.
Anderson studied human services, and Wagner is a liberal arts.
New graduates of Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, include:
DECORAH — Kiersten Jensen, bachelor of science in nursing, summa cum laude
TAMA — Tiana Thompson, bachelor of science
TOLEDO — Sydney Meek, bachelor of science in nursing, magna cum laude
Students on the autumn honors lists at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines include:
DIKE — Ashley Swieter, president’s list
TAMA — Sonya Peters, president’s list
TRIPOLI — Marisa Root, dean’s list
WATRLOO — Deanna Reed, dean’s list
WAVERLY — Breanna Spears, president’s list
