Mattie Maloy

Maloy

CHARLES CITY — Mattie Maloy has been recognized by the NAIA as a 2019 Daktronics Scholar-Athlete.

She is a student at Graceland University in Lamoni.

WATERLOO — Julia Anderson and Austin Wagner have graduated from Des Moines Area Community College.

Anderson studied human services, and Wagner is a liberal arts.

New graduates of Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, include:

DECORAH — Kiersten Jensen, bachelor of science in nursing, summa cum laude

TAMA — Tiana Thompson, bachelor of science

TOLEDO — Sydney Meek, bachelor of science in nursing, magna cum laude

Students on the autumn honors lists at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines include:

DIKE — Ashley Swieter, president’s list

TAMA — Sonya Peters, president’s list

TRIPOLI — Marisa Root, dean’s list

WATRLOO — Deanna Reed, dean’s list

WAVERLY — Breanna Spears, president’s list

