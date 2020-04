× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEW HARTFORD — On March 16, the State of Iowa American Legion issued an award to Clyde Luck Sr. for 50 years in the organization.

He started in the New Hartford, Iowa American Legion Post #660, and is still to this day, an active member.

