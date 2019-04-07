{{featured_button_text}}
Kimberlee Salmon

CEDAR FALLS — U.S. Air Force Airman Kimberlee A. Salmon recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Salmon, daughter of Dennis L. and Karyn A. Salmon of Cedar Falls, is a 2017 graduate of Cedar Falls High School.

CEDAR FALLS — Luke Loughren has been named to the president’s honor roll at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

A Cedar Falls High School graduate, Loughren earned a 4.0 grade point and is an engineering student.

CEDAR FALLS — Jacob Ostlie has been recognized for achieving academic distinction at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell.

Ostlie, majoring in liberal arts, was named to the dean’s list at UMass Lowell for the fall 2018 semester.

