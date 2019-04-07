CEDAR FALLS — U.S. Air Force Airman Kimberlee A. Salmon recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Salmon, daughter of Dennis L. and Karyn A. Salmon of Cedar Falls, is a 2017 graduate of Cedar Falls High School.
CEDAR FALLS — Luke Loughren has been named to the president’s honor roll at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
A Cedar Falls High School graduate, Loughren earned a 4.0 grade point and is an engineering student.
CEDAR FALLS — Jacob Ostlie has been recognized for achieving academic distinction at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell.
Ostlie, majoring in liberal arts, was named to the dean’s list at UMass Lowell for the fall 2018 semester.
