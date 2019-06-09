{{featured_button_text}}

Simpson College, Indianola, celebrated an Honors Convocation in April 24 at Smith Chapel on campus.

Ashlee Litterer of Cedar Falls received the Outstanding Senior in Sport Science. The award honors a senior in exercise science or athletic training with academic success in the discipline, strong personal character and initiative, outstanding professional demeanor and a high potential for success.

Kayla Reusche of Waverly received the Barborka Award. The highest honor for Simpson senior athletes, is annually awarded to the senior athlete who has achieved outstanding accomplishments in scholarship and character, and has excelled in her chosen sport.

WINTHROP -- Kendra Kehrli had graduated from Ottawa (Kan.) University.

Kehrli earned a master of business administration in leadership development.

WATERLOO -- Amber Willis has been named to the dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

WATERLOO -- Alisia Woodward is a recent graduate of Morningside College in Sioux City.

She earned a bachelor of science in social and behavioral science.

CRESCO -- Kate Grover graduated magna cum laude this spring from Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo.

Grover earned a bachelor of science degree in agri-business.

