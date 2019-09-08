WAVERLY — The Wartburg College men’s and women’s tennis teams, as well as 15 individual players, has earned academic honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
Those earning Scholar-Athlete honors include:
WATERLOO — Eliott Kuchera
WAVERLY — Hannah Calease Fox
ITA Scholar-Athletes must be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters (including freshman through senior year).
TRIPOLI — Jennifer Stumme is among student-athletes selected to the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Academic All-Conference team for the winter and spring seasons.
Stumme is a student at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis.
ELWEIN — Adam Fox has been named to the recent dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
CEDAR FALLS — Geneva Basye has earned dean’s list honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn.
CEDAR FALLS — Benjamin J. Berthold is a new cum laude graduate of the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.
He earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.
You have free articles remaining.
Students named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities include:
CEDAR FALLS — Ivan Kozlov, Nicasio Martin Ask, Tutku Tazegul
DECORAH — Teressa Lundtvedt
WATERLOO — Cole Melby has recently graduated from the University at Albany in New York with a master of arts in anthropology. Melby also earned a certificate of graduate study, health disparities.
Students named to the academic honor lists at Minnesota State University, Mankato, include:
CHARLES CITY — Sarah Turpen, High Honor List
CRESCO — Karissa Stika, Honor List
DECORAH — Nicolas Woosley, Honor List
TOLEDO — Courtney Anderson, High Honor List
HAMPTON — Christian Vallery is a recent graduate of Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis.
Vallery earned a bachelor’s degree in music, with a major in music performance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.