WAVERLY — The Wartburg College men’s and women’s tennis teams, as well as 15 individual players, has earned academic honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Those earning Scholar-Athlete honors include:

WATERLOO — Eliott Kuchera

WAVERLY — Hannah Calease Fox

ITA Scholar-Athletes must be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters (including freshman through senior year).

TRIPOLI — Jennifer Stumme is among student-athletes selected to the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Academic All-Conference team for the winter and spring seasons.

Stumme is a student at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis.

ELWEIN — Adam Fox has been named to the recent dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.

CEDAR FALLS — Geneva Basye has earned dean’s list honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn.

CEDAR FALLS — Benjamin J. Berthold is a new cum laude graduate of the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.

He earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.

Students named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities include:

CEDAR FALLS — Ivan Kozlov, Nicasio Martin Ask, Tutku Tazegul

DECORAH — Teressa Lundtvedt

WATERLOO — Cole Melby has recently graduated from the University at Albany in New York with a master of arts in anthropology. Melby also earned a certificate of graduate study, health disparities.

Students named to the academic honor lists at Minnesota State University, Mankato, include:

CHARLES CITY — Sarah Turpen, High Honor List

CRESCO — Karissa Stika, Honor List

DECORAH — Nicolas Woosley, Honor List

TOLEDO — Courtney Anderson, High Honor List

HAMPTON — Christian Vallery is a recent graduate of Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis.

Vallery earned a bachelor’s degree in music, with a major in music performance.

