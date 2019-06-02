WATERLOO — Spencer Davis has graduated from St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School in Sewanee, Tenn.
He is the son of Kevin Davis and the Rev. Mindy Valentine Davis of West Bend, Wis., formerly of Waterloo. Davis attended Trinity Episcopal Church in Waterloo and went to Cedar Valley Catholic Schools. He is the grandson of Linda Valentine and the late Mel Valentine and Leland and Vickie Davis, all of Waterloo.
He plans to attend Iowa State University.
MANCHESTER — Abby Tjaden, an Iowa State University event management major, took first place in the Best of Show Consulting Project for an Existing Business category at the College of Human Sciences 2019 Entrepreneurship Showcase in May 3 on the ISU campus.
Tiaden’s consulting group focused on enhancing Beek Street Antiques and Collectibles’ brand and financial performance.
The College of Human Sciences Entrepreneurship Showcase gives students the opportunity to promote their business proposals, business idea pitches, and consulting project recommendations for existing businesses to a panel of experienced judges to receive expert feedback and compete for awards.
New graduates of Minnesota State University, Mankato, include:
CEDAR FALLS — Heidi Anderson, Lauren Forsberg
CHARLES CITY — Nicholas Tyna
DYSART — Carter Hennessy
OSAGE — Anthony Spada
WATERLOO — Jason Millett
WEST UNION — John Nicol
CONRAD — Jessica Popejoy-Geiken, a student at Central College in Pella, recently took home an Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival award.
She was recognized for her scenic design on a production of “Blithe Spirit.”
New graduates of Graceland University, Lamoni, include:
CLERMONT — Dustan Guider
VINTON — Tammi Griffith, Laurie Hyland, Kim Newton
HAMPTON — Joy Adedokun was honored May 8 at a spring prize reception at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn.
Adedokun received:
Bridge Builder Award—Awarded to a student and student group who have succeeded in strengthening the relationship between Wesleyan and the greater Middletown community.
Student Organization of the Year—Awarded to a student organization that has excelled in sustaining leadership, an active membership and programmatic efforts that contribute to the larger Wesleyan community.
Adedokun, a member of the class of 2019, is majoring in neuroscience and behavior and psychology.
WATERLOO — Taylor Rei Hiatt has been named to the spring dean’s list at Newberry College in Newberry, S.C.
ELGIN — Claire Hanson was named to the Iowa Wesleyan University spring dean’s list.
Hanson is majoring in elementary education at the Mount Pleasant school
