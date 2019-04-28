CEDAR FALLS — Marika Yang has been chosen as one of the 2019 University of Iowa Community Credit Union Give & Grow Scholarship Program.
The daughter of Al and Cindy Yang, she attends Cedar Falls High School.
The program emphasizes the importance of giving back to communities through volunteer hours and contributions to non-profit organizations.
UICCU has awarded a $1,000 college scholarship to six recipients. In addition, UICCU will donate $1,000 to the charity of the scholarship winner’s choice. The charity Yang chose is Inclusion Connection.
GLADBROOK — Madeline Mussig has been selected to serve as a 2019 Cyclone Aide for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Iowa State University.
Mussig is a English major from Gladbrook.
Cyclone Aides, a program coordinated by Iowa State University’s Office of New Student Programs, are undergraduate student leaders employed to assist with orientation and Destination Iowa State throughout the year.
The student leaders provide new students with an introduction to campus and its resources, provide campus tours, serve on information panels and share information about Iowa State with new students and their family members.
CEDAR FALLS — Robert Green was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Green was initiated at University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Students named to the dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., include:
DECORAH — Ashlynn Franzen, Tess Olinger, Katelyn Yee
WAVERLY — Eamonn McCullough
NEW HARTFORD — Elizabeth Huntley has been named to the president’s list at Clemson (S.C.) University for the fall semester.
Huntley is majoring in biochemistry.
CEDAR FALLS — Ross Pierschbacher is a recent graduate of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
He earned a master of science degree.
New graduates of Rochester (Minn.) Community and Technical College include:
CRESCO — Taylor Cleveland
WATERLOO — Marc Braniff
CEDAR FALLS — Michelle Swartley has earned a spot on the dean’s list at Bluffton (Ohio) University.
The local students have been named to the dean’s list at Drake University, Des Moines:
CEDAR FALLS — Joshua Peterson
ELGIN — Callie Lembke
GRUNDY CENTER — Reagan Rathe
HAMPTON — Preston Miller
OSSIAN — Trevor Schweinefus, Blaine Woodson
WATERLOO — Austin McMahon
WAUCOMA — Stephanie Martin
