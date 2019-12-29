STEAMBOAT ROCK — Ethan M. Bonin has been named to the fall honor roll at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa.
Recent nursing graduates of Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, include:
CEDAR FALLS — Samantha Benson, bachelor of science in nursing
MAYNARD — Mary Michaels, bachelor of science in nursing
New graduates of Minnesota State University, Mankato, include:
CEDAR FALLS — Heidi Anderson, Alexa Rabune
NORA SPRINGS — Lucas Weiner
SHELL ROCK — Sara Demuth recently graduated from Quincy University in Quincy, Ill.
GREENE — Holli Mae Van Wyk was among graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during winter commencement exercises in December.
Van Wyk earned a bachelor of science in business administration from the College of Business.
Students named to the recent honor list at Graceland University, Lamoni, include:
CHARLES CITY — Shantel Van Hauen
IOWA FALLS — Nelvin Boscan
