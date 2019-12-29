{{featured_button_text}}
Congrats

STEAMBOAT ROCK — Ethan M. Bonin has been named to the fall honor roll at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa.

Recent nursing graduates of Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, include:

CEDAR FALLS — Samantha Benson, bachelor of science in nursing

MAYNARD — Mary Michaels, bachelor of science in nursing

New graduates of Minnesota State University, Mankato, include:

CEDAR FALLS — Heidi Anderson, Alexa Rabune

NORA SPRINGS — Lucas Weiner

SHELL ROCK — Sara Demuth recently graduated from Quincy University in Quincy, Ill.

GREENE — Holli Mae Van Wyk was among graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during winter commencement exercises in December.

Van Wyk earned a bachelor of science in business administration from the College of Business.

Students named to the recent honor list at Graceland University, Lamoni, include:

CHARLES CITY — Shantel Van Hauen

IOWA FALLS — Nelvin Boscan

