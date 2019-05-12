{{featured_button_text}}
FAIRBANK — Tyler Haberman was honored at the recent ODK Honors Convocation at Morningside College in Sioux City.

He received the Dr. John P. Doohen Award for spirited contributions to the Spanish program. ODK is a national leadership honor society that recognizes and encourages scholarship, leadership and character.

HAMPTON — Gabbie Tielke, an elementary education major, has been elected treasurer of the Iowa State University Future Teachers Education Association for the 2019-20 academic year.

The group helps pre-service teachers succeed and be prepared for their future careers.

GRUNDY CENTER — Sydney Hogle, an event management major, has been elected membership chair of the Iowa State University Event Management Club for the 2019-20 academic year.

Students in the club explore a wide range of factors, from sponsorship and site selection to risk management and event design, that managers employ in the meetings industry.

WATERLOO — Collin Mcfadden has graduated with distinction from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer sciences.

The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University, Ames:

ARLINGTON — Mitchell Hayes, Gabrielle Moellers

CEDAR FALLS — William Burken, Patrick Jones-Hughes, Richard Korneisel, Katelynn Panning, Dillon Peters, Megan Poppens, Elizabeth Relph,

Madison Schmidt, Taylor Sernett

CONRAD — Anna Dinsmore

CRESCO — Noah Guyer

DENVER — Nicholas Krabbenhoft, Natalie Lohmann

ELGIN — Tatum Kahler

FAYETTE — Donovan Bunn

FLOYD — Sydney Loeckle

FREDERICKSBURG — Georgia Ackley

GREENE — Jared Feldman, Brady Ott

IOWA FALLS — Brandon Hanson

LA PORTE CITY — Gabriel Klein

OSAGE — Benjamin Dralle

PARKERSBURG — Hannah Cline

REINBECK — Sadie Brockett

RICEVILLE — John Miller

SHEFFIELD — Jonah Van Horn

SUMNER — Jenna Brandt

UNION — Hannah Sams

WATERLOO — Sean McFadden, Laura Monson, Sydney Weldon

WELLSBURG — Sophie Stahl

WEST UNION — Krista Moellers, Jace Wolverton

WESTGATE — Jalyn Brownell

WINTHROP — Holly Cook

Students named to the dean’s list at St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minn., include:

CEDAR FALLS — Jonathan Morrow, David Stone

DECORAH — Rob Berger, Brianna Doyle, Drew Sullivan

WAVERLY — Bethany Frantsen

Students named to the dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic include:

MANCHESTER — Samuel Lahr

STRAWBERRY POINT — Elliott Moses

WATERLOO — Sadie Voigt

TRIPOLI — Jennifer Stumme has been inducted into Phi Alpha Theta, the national history honorary society, at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis.

CLARKSVILLE — Emily Leerhoff, a family and consumer science education and studies major in the Iowa State University College of Human Sciences, Ames, has been initiated into the Kappa Omicron Nu National Honor Society for the Human Sciences.

Founded in 1913, Kappa Omicron Nu is dedicated to recognizing and encouraging excellence in scholarship, research, and leadership development.

Students recently initiated into the Phi Upsilon Omicron honor society with the Iowa State University College of Human Sciences students include:

CHARLES CITY — Emilee Bilharz, family and consumer science education and studies major

DECORAH — Claudia Cowie, event management major

