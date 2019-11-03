MUG
EVANSDALE -- Staci Strader was inducted into the Beta Alpha Kappa Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Hawkeye Community College on Oct. 10.
Strader is majoring in veterinary/animal health, and she is the daughter of Scott and Joelle Strader
*
CEDAR FALLS -- U.S. Air Force Airman Megan R. North has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
North is the daughter of Ryanne R. and Jason B. North and a 2019 graduate of Cedar Falls High School.
*
You have free articles remaining.
IOWA CITY -- More than 100 doctor of pharmacy (PharmD) students participated in the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy's annual White Coat Ceremony recently at the UI's Hancher Auditorium.
The event officially welcomed the Pharm D Class of 2023 into the profession and the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. They included:
WATERLOO -- Reumina Cufurovic, James Novak
IOWA FALLS -- Brandon Holdgrafer
CALMAR -- Benjamin Meyer
CEDAR FALLS -- Jasmina Arnaut, Kari Starbeck
CHARLES CITY -- Milagro Michels-Cordao
*
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.