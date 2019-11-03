{{featured_button_text}}

EVANSDALE -- Staci Strader was inducted into the Beta Alpha Kappa Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Hawkeye Community College on Oct. 10.

Strader is majoring in veterinary/animal health, and she is the daughter of Scott and Joelle Strader

CEDAR FALLS -- U.S. Air Force Airman Megan R. North has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

North is the daughter of Ryanne R. and Jason B. North and a 2019 graduate of Cedar Falls High School.

IOWA CITY -- More than 100 doctor of pharmacy (PharmD) students participated in the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy's annual White Coat Ceremony recently at the UI's Hancher Auditorium.

The event officially welcomed the Pharm D Class of 2023 into the profession and the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. They included:

WATERLOO -- Reumina Cufurovic, James Novak

IOWA FALLS -- Brandon Holdgrafer

CALMAR -- Benjamin Meyer

CEDAR FALLS -- Jasmina Arnaut, Kari Starbeck

CHARLES CITY -- Milagro Michels-Cordao

