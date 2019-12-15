OSAGE — Adam Koch has been elected to serve as treasurer of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) Student Council in 2020 at Iowa State University, Ames.
Koch is majoring in agricultural and life sciences education at ISU. CALS Student Council serves as a unifying body among CALS students and senior administration of the college. The council is composed of representatives from 35 agriculture and life sciences-related member organizations.
WELLSBURG — Hannah Woerner is one of 15 Central College students performing with the Handbell Choir in the 45th annual Christmas Candlelight Concerts.
The Handbell Choir will join the A Cappella Choir, Chamber Singers and Orchestra for performances Friday and Saturday on the Hoekstra Family Stage in Douwstra Auditorium.
CEDAR FALLS — Nathaniel Welshons has been named to the fall honor roll at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa.
ST. LUCAS —- Lucas Anderson has been accepted into the Wartburg College Teacher Education Program.
Anderson had to demonstrate effective reflective components in teaching, pass the Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators exam and complete several other requirements to be considered for the program.
Admission to the teacher education program allows students to begin professional education courses in their field.
DENVER — Von Steck graduated with a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport on Oct. 25.
ACKLEY — Ian Heetland was one of nine Central College students who performed Nov. 6 in the ALMA Concrt in Cox-Snow Music Center.
Students named to the recent dean’s list at in the doctor of chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, include:
OELWEIN — Adam Fox
STRAWBERRY POINT — Elliott Moses
DECORAH — Gustavus Adolphus College will host its annual Christmas in Christ Chapel worship services this month on campus in St. Peter, Minn.
Students performing include Jack Berlage and Katelyn Yee.
New graduates of Minnesota State University, Mankato, include:
CEDAR FALLS — Heidi Anderson, Lauren Forsberg
CHARLES CITY — Nicholas Tynan
DYSART — Carter Hennessy
OSAGE — Anthony Spada
WATERLOO — Jason Millett
WEST UNION — John Nicol
WATERLOO — Shinita Crawley was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Crawley was initiated at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.
AMES — Iowa State University’s Food Science Club has elected executive team members for the 2019-20 school year. The executive team members have begun their duties serving the club this fall semester.
Area students include Lindsey Bouska of Waucoma, secretary; and Maddison Wild of Reinbeck, College of Human Sciences representative.
Both are food science majors.
