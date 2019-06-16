WATERLOO — Three students at the Waterloo Career Center, Jaxon Doland, Beau Duncan and Spenser Mochal, passed their exams and received TestOut PC Pro Certification on May 20.
Spenser Mochal scored in the top 20 percent nationally of students taking the exam.
TestOut Pro Certification is a performance-based certification exam used to verify necessary skills to work as an information technology (IT) support professional.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Students named to the dean’s list at Morningside College in Sioux City include:
CHARLES CITY — Robert Trewin
FAIRBANK — Tyler Haberman
JESUP — Ethan Wyant
RADCLIFFE — Mackenna Ruffcorn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.