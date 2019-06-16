{{featured_button_text}}
Jaxon Doland

Jaxon Doland
Beau Duncan

Beau Duncan
Spenser Mochal

Spenser Mochal

WATERLOO — Three students at the Waterloo Career Center, Jaxon Doland, Beau Duncan and Spenser Mochal, passed their exams and received TestOut PC Pro Certification on May 20.

Spenser Mochal scored in the top 20 percent nationally of students taking the exam.

TestOut Pro Certification is a performance-based certification exam used to verify necessary skills to work as an information technology (IT) support professional.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Students named to the dean’s list at Morningside College in Sioux City include:

CHARLES CITY — Robert Trewin

FAIRBANK — Tyler Haberman

JESUP — Ethan Wyant

RADCLIFFE — Mackenna Ruffcorn

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments