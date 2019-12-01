CEDAR FALLS — Samuel Magee is one of 29 members of the Flying Pans Steel Band at Central College, Pella.
The group performed its “Steel Graffiti” show Nov. 1-3 in Douwstra Auditorium and will perform its “Caribbean Christmas” show Dec. 7, in the Vermeer Banquet Room of Graham Conference Center.
LAMONT — Hannah Gaffney has received the Dean’s Chair Scholarship for the fall term at Iowa State University, Ames.
Gaffney is majoring in elementary education. The scholarship supports students completing unpaid internships or student teaching.
Area University of Iowa students in the UI School of Music’s University Choir, Camerata or Women’s Chorale ensembles this year include:
CEDAR FALLS — Molly Conway, Horia Dobrila
CHARLES CITY — Christopher Arp
DECORAH — Avery Dugger
INDEPENDENCE — Avery Nabholz
NEW HAMPTON — Sydney Lau
READLYN — Cassidy Brunscheon
CEDAR FALLS — Cullan Meyer has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
WAVERLY — Brianna Whitney is one of five Wartburg College students whose artwork will be on display in the Cedar Valley Biennial Juried Art Exhibition opening Dec. 10 in the Law-Reddington Gallery at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Whitney is a graphic design and art major from Waverly.
A public reception and awards ceremony will be Dec. 10 at the center. Their work will be on display through March 8.
The Cedar Valley Biennial Juried Exhibition is a showcase featuring the artistic talents of college students from the University of Northern Iowa, Hawkeye Community College, Upper Iowa University, and Wartburg College.
