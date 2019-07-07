{{featured_button_text}}

JESUP — A 1999 Jesup High School graduate and Jesup native is currently serving with the U.S. Navy as an engineering duty officer, involved with the design, acquisition, construction, repair, maintenance, conversion, overhaul and disposal of ships, submarines, aircraft carriers and the systems installed aboard.

Lt. Cmdr. Damian Smith completed the senior course at Engineering Duty Officer School June 14.

Graduation from this course is a requirement for senior EDOs before screening for command positions in the U.S. Navy.

Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University in 2004 and received his commission through from Officer Candidate School in 2004. He subsequently earned his master’s degree in engineering management in 2011 from Old Dominion University and a master’s degree in applied physics for combat weapons systems in 2014 from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Smith is currently assigned to the Strategic Systems Program, Flight Systems Detachment located in Sunnyvale, California, where he is serving as the officer in charge. He is the son of Gary and Rita Smith.

WATERLOO — Pfc. Karna Hampton recently completed basic combat training and her advanced individual training to earn her unit patch at the Iowa Army National Guard’s June patching ceremony.

Hampton, a human resource specialist, also received the Army Achievement medal and was recognized as Soldier of the Cycle and platoon leader.

CEDAR FALLS — Michelle Swartley has earned a place on the recent dean’s list at Bluffton University in Bluffton, Ohio.

New graduates of the University of Dubuque include:

NEW HAMPTON — Faith Tank

OELWEIN — John Staffenhagen

Among students who earned a spot on the spring dean’s list for Central College, Pella, are:

ACKLEY — Mollie Abkes, Dylan Heetland, Ian Heetland

ELDORA — Hannah Tripp

ELGIN — Daniel Imoehl

GRUNDY CENTER — Landry Luhring

HOLLAND — Josh Kuiper

IOWA FALLS — Michael Ostbloom

MANCHESTER — Dallyn Putz, Kyle Wright

OELWEIN — Amber Rosenstiel

OSAGE — Matthew Huisman

OSSIAN — Kerrigan Upton

PARKERSBURG — Courtney Simon, Lauren Simon

RICEVILLE — Hannah Cross

TAMA — Maci Fritz

WATERLOO — Tristin Gilles, Allison Stuenkel

WAVERLY — Krissa Larson, Chloe Pruhs

WELLSBURG — Hannah Woerner

Students named to the dean’s list at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, include:

CEDAR FALLS — Lucas Benda, Anthony Dodge

ELKADER — Caroline Brondyke

GRUNDY CENTER — Sarah Boerm

MAYNARD — Ethan Fink

STRAWBERRY POINT — Willow Schuchmann

VINTON — Baylee Bruce, Autumn Kuhn

WATERLOO — Elizabeth Gerstenkorn, Emily Nguyen

WAVERLY — Alex Denton, Andrew Rucker

Clarke University in Dubuque awarded degrees in May:

ACKLEY — Marissa Roberts

CALMAR — Hattie Frana

INDEPENDENCE — Colin Miller

JESUP — Kelley Klein

NASHUA — Colin Strabala

TRIPOLI — Lauren Block

Students named to the recent honors lists at Des Moines Area Community College include:

President’s list:

CEDAR FALLS — Olivia Habinck

WATERLOO — Erin Danielson

Dean’s list:

CEDAR FALLS — Amanda Le, Leijla Muheljic, Dylan Voves

WATERLOO — David James

WATERLOO — Jared Smith has graduated magna cum laude from Ohio Christian University in Circleville with a bachelor of arts in leadership and ministry.

SHEFFIELD — Dixie Lopez was named to the recent dean’s honor roll at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan.

New graduates of Des Moines Area Community College include:

CEDAR FALLS — Olivia Habinck

WATERLOO — Wanita Corn, Bradley Hamand

