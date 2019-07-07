JESUP — A 1999 Jesup High School graduate and Jesup native is currently serving with the U.S. Navy as an engineering duty officer, involved with the design, acquisition, construction, repair, maintenance, conversion, overhaul and disposal of ships, submarines, aircraft carriers and the systems installed aboard.
Lt. Cmdr. Damian Smith completed the senior course at Engineering Duty Officer School June 14.
Graduation from this course is a requirement for senior EDOs before screening for command positions in the U.S. Navy.
Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University in 2004 and received his commission through from Officer Candidate School in 2004. He subsequently earned his master’s degree in engineering management in 2011 from Old Dominion University and a master’s degree in applied physics for combat weapons systems in 2014 from the Naval Postgraduate School.
Smith is currently assigned to the Strategic Systems Program, Flight Systems Detachment located in Sunnyvale, California, where he is serving as the officer in charge. He is the son of Gary and Rita Smith.
WATERLOO — Pfc. Karna Hampton recently completed basic combat training and her advanced individual training to earn her unit patch at the Iowa Army National Guard’s June patching ceremony.
Hampton, a human resource specialist, also received the Army Achievement medal and was recognized as Soldier of the Cycle and platoon leader.
CEDAR FALLS — Michelle Swartley has earned a place on the recent dean’s list at Bluffton University in Bluffton, Ohio.
New graduates of the University of Dubuque include:
NEW HAMPTON — Faith Tank
OELWEIN — John Staffenhagen
Among students who earned a spot on the spring dean’s list for Central College, Pella, are:
ACKLEY — Mollie Abkes, Dylan Heetland, Ian Heetland
ELDORA — Hannah Tripp
ELGIN — Daniel Imoehl
GRUNDY CENTER — Landry Luhring
HOLLAND — Josh Kuiper
IOWA FALLS — Michael Ostbloom
MANCHESTER — Dallyn Putz, Kyle Wright
OELWEIN — Amber Rosenstiel
OSAGE — Matthew Huisman
OSSIAN — Kerrigan Upton
PARKERSBURG — Courtney Simon, Lauren Simon
RICEVILLE — Hannah Cross
TAMA — Maci Fritz
WATERLOO — Tristin Gilles, Allison Stuenkel
WAVERLY — Krissa Larson, Chloe Pruhs
WELLSBURG — Hannah Woerner
You have free articles remaining.
Students named to the dean’s list at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, include:
CEDAR FALLS — Lucas Benda, Anthony Dodge
ELKADER — Caroline Brondyke
GRUNDY CENTER — Sarah Boerm
MAYNARD — Ethan Fink
STRAWBERRY POINT — Willow Schuchmann
VINTON — Baylee Bruce, Autumn Kuhn
WATERLOO — Elizabeth Gerstenkorn, Emily Nguyen
WAVERLY — Alex Denton, Andrew Rucker
Clarke University in Dubuque awarded degrees in May:
ACKLEY — Marissa Roberts
CALMAR — Hattie Frana
INDEPENDENCE — Colin Miller
JESUP — Kelley Klein
NASHUA — Colin Strabala
TRIPOLI — Lauren Block
Students named to the recent honors lists at Des Moines Area Community College include:
President’s list:
CEDAR FALLS — Olivia Habinck
WATERLOO — Erin Danielson
Dean’s list:
CEDAR FALLS — Amanda Le, Leijla Muheljic, Dylan Voves
WATERLOO — David James
WATERLOO — Jared Smith has graduated magna cum laude from Ohio Christian University in Circleville with a bachelor of arts in leadership and ministry.
SHEFFIELD — Dixie Lopez was named to the recent dean’s honor roll at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan.
New graduates of Des Moines Area Community College include:
CEDAR FALLS — Olivia Habinck
WATERLOO — Wanita Corn, Bradley Hamand
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.