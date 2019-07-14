CEDAR FALLS — Mallorie Sckerl is among the undergraduates awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.
Sckerl, a psychology and English major, will participate in the project “An Investigation into Origins of Sexual Assault in the Catholic Priesthood” as part of Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program, which supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities.
Students receive a stipend of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The students’ projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.
Local students were among Central College students inducted into the college’s chapter of The National Society of Leadership and Success during an April ceremony in Pella:
NORA SPRINGS — Emma Arickx
OSAGE — Matthew Huisman
VINTON — Destiny Swallom
Area students have been named to the honors lists at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines:
DIKE — Ashley Swieter, president’s list
NEW HAMPTON — Abigail Gossling, president’s list
WATERLOO — Deanna Reed, dean’s list
WAVERLY — Breanna Spears, president’s list
HAMPTON — Joy Adedokun has graduated from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn.
She earned a BA degree in psychology.
OSAGE — Lauren Nasstrom was recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va.
William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.
WAVERLY — Cassandra Pilcher has earned a place on the dean’s list at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Pilcher is a sociology student.
SHELL ROCK — Matthew S. Tocco has graduated from Michigan Technological University in Houghton.
Tocco earned a bachelor of science degree in biological sciences and a certificate in global technological leadership.
CEDAR FALLS — Zach Vonderhaar has been named to the high honors list at Black Hawk College in Moline, Ill.
CEDAR FALLS — Jenna Clark was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University on Medford, Mass.
CEDAR FALLS — Emily Barth has earned a place on the dean’s list at Campbellsville University in Kentucky.
Barth is a junior.
INDEPENDENCE — Holly Reyner, a 2021 music major, made the dean’s list at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Ill., for the spring semester.
Reyner is the child of Mark F. and Naomi I. Reyner.
ACKLEY — Ethan Hoyt has graduated with honors from LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.
Students named to the dean’s list at Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn., include:
CALMAR — Madisen Ondrashek
DECORAH — Carston Krieg
WATERLOO — Matthew Flynn
GILBERTVILLE — Morgan Frost has been named to the dean’s list at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.
IONIA — Marissa Fuerstenberg has earned a spot on the dean’s list at University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
She’s an animal science major.
AMES — Graduating Iowa State University students seeking teacher licensure were corded at a May ceremony in C.Y. Stephens Auditorium. As part of the celebration, each student received honors cords that were placed around their shoulders.
The following graduates were corded at the ceremony and will begin their careers as educators.
ALLISON — Brylee Landers, elementary education major
CEDAR FALLS — Abigail Young, elementary education major
CONRAD — Rebecca Steckelberg, agricultural and life sciences education major
DECORAH — Clara Kittleson, education major
EVANSDALE — Shawn Robinson, English major
GARWIN — Amy Harmsen, world languages and cultures major
LA PORTE CITY — Justin Rottinghaus, agricultural and life sciences education major
NEW HAMPTON — Elisa Russ, agricultural and life sciences education major
SUMNER — Tessa Meyer, agricultural and life sciences education major
TRAER — Jessica Ubben, agricultural and life sciences education major
TRIPOLI — Kassidy Kuhlmann, agricultural and life sciences education major
WATERLOO — Adrianna Huff, elementary education
WATERLOO — Abigayle Lund has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D.
