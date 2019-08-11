{{featured_button_text}}
Union Theatre Award

Some of Union's outstanding achievement performers accepting the school's trophy from Des Moines performing Arts Board President and CEO, Jeff Chelesvig -- from left, Noah Damroe, Ben Rempe, Jeff Chelesvig, Zeke Seuser and Natalie Tecklenburg.

Congrats to Union performers!

LA PORTE CITY — Earlier this summer, the entire cast of Union High School’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” earned the right to perform an excerpt from their show in the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards Showcase at the Des Moines Civic Center.

They were awarded “Outstanding Musical Production” by the adjudicators from the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards program. Of the 77 schools state-wide who participated, only 11 earned the top award. Union was the smallest school among them.

This is the fourth year in a row the program at Union has earned the award.

