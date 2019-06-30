Congrats to Master Fuller’s Karate Students!
Retiring Master Karla Fuller of Sangai Jutsu Karate promoted the last of her aspiring students to Black Belt: Colin Seeks (Second Degree), Kennedi Mallinger, Aidan Seeks, Alivia Peterson and Travis Fuller (Third Degree).
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Master Fuller and the American Karate Kung-Fu Federation commend their hard work! They have worked so very hard, and we are so very proud of their accomplishment!
GREAT JOB!!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.