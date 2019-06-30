{{featured_button_text}}
Sangai Jutsu Karate

From left, Master Fuller, Colin Seeks, Kennedi Mallinger, Aidan Seeks, Alivia Peterson and Travis Fuller

Congrats to Master Fuller’s Karate Students!

Retiring Master Karla Fuller of Sangai Jutsu Karate promoted the last of her aspiring students to Black Belt: Colin Seeks (Second Degree), Kennedi Mallinger, Aidan Seeks, Alivia Peterson and Travis Fuller (Third Degree).

Master Fuller and the American Karate Kung-Fu Federation commend their hard work! They have worked so very hard, and we are so very proud of their accomplishment!

GREAT JOB!!

