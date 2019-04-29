HAZLETON -- Buchanan County Conservation hosted the 2019 Energy Games at Fontana Park on April 26.
Participants from St John Middle School and Independence Junior/Senior High participated in three solar car categories: Stock car (all materials came from one car kit), Open division (cars could use more than one kit for materials including multiple panels or motors); and solar car pull as well as a wind turbine category.
There were 13 stock solar car entries and eight open solar car entries. Cars were raced on a slight incline for a distance of about 12 feet.
Winning stock cars were Rumor Ridenourand Carlie Kilby – 3rd; Kate Finnegan, Karsyn Nichol and Jameson Puffet – 2nd and Chase Kiler and Trey Weber – 1st (all from St John Middle School).
Winning open cars were: Lily Schmitz and Lauren Miller (SJMS) – 3rd, Katelyn Van Buren and Airalhynn Beltz (SJMS)- 2nd and Caleb Kilby (Indee JSHS)– 1st
Winning Solar Car Pull – Collin Ratchford and Will Perry
Nine teams entered wind turbines in the competition to determine which turbine generated the most energy in our wind tunnel.
Winning turbines were Jasmine Wieland and Erica Fox – 3rd; Gabe Kuennen and Damien Burco – 2nd; and Elliot Hurley and Tanner Wilson – 1st (all from St John Middle School)
Congratulations to all the winners and competitors, and thanks to the teachers and advisers who worked with the students. Thanks also to UNI FREE for the loan of materials to compete in the energy games.
