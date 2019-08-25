{{featured_button_text}}

Congrats, Daniel Volkmann!

WAVERLY — Wartburg College senior Daniel Volkmann is the recipient of the college’s scholarship for the children of German American National Congress, or Deutsch Amerikanischer National Kongress (DANK), members.

Volkmann is majoring in religion. He is the son of Brad and Melody Volkmann.

DANK was founded in 1959 to unite Americans of Germanic descent, while preserving their heritage and traditions on a local and national level. Volkmann is treasurer of the newly founded Eastern Iowa-Wartburg DANK Chapter. This scholarship is funded by donor Dr. Gerald R. Kleinfeld, of Tucson, Ariz., who received an honorary degree from Wartburg College in 2008.

