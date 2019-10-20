{{featured_button_text}}
Keith and Sharon Darst

Keith and Sharon Darst

Come help us celebrate Keith and Sharon Darst’s life.

The party will be Saturday, Oct. 26, at Cedar Falls Eagles Club on Lone Tree Road from 3 to 7 p.m. (or later as most their parties did).

They shared life for over 60 years together, and now they continue to be together.

All welcome, bring your stories and memories.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments