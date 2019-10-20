Come help us celebrate Keith and Sharon Darst’s life.
The party will be Saturday, Oct. 26, at Cedar Falls Eagles Club on Lone Tree Road from 3 to 7 p.m. (or later as most their parties did).
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
They shared life for over 60 years together, and now they continue to be together.
All welcome, bring your stories and memories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.