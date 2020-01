Columbus to honor Chari

Raja Chari has been selected as the 2020 distinguished alum of Columbus Catholic High School.

The 1995 graduate of Columbus went on to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy and MIT.

Chari was selected by NASA to join the 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class and graduated from the Artemis program this month.

Columbus will welcome Chari at a 9 a.m. school assembly on Jan. 21.

Guests are welcome at the assembly but must check in at the high school main office before the event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0