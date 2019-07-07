{{featured_button_text}}
Colton Carolus

Coltin Carolus

Coltin J. Carolus

March 27, 2000 to July 8, 2018Gone But Never Forgotten, Ride High!

In life, we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still.

In our hearts you hold a place,

No one will ever fill.

Precious Son, We Miss You Every Day.

Love, Mom, Dad and Courtney, also all your Friends and Family

