Collum/65

CEDAR FALLS—Mr. and Mrs. Collum are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Donald Collum married Rose Jacobi on October 22, 1955.

They both have retired as owners of Webbeking bakery.

Their family includes; Lester (Lesa) Collum of Cedar Falls, Becky Janzen of McPherson, Kan., Ron (Vicki) Collum of Cedar Falls, Mark (Corlene) Collum of Cedar Falls, Steve (Tammie) Collum of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 3605 North Union Rd., Cedar Falls, 50613.

